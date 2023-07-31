Dubai, UAE: Aligned with its commitment to prioritising safety on the roads across the UAE, Security Service Support Authority – Ajman Government, and ENOC Group joined forces to improve vehicle inspection knowledge and skills among Ajman’s Government vehicle inspectors. The training was provided by AutoPro Academy, a vehicle service and maintenance subsidiary of ENOC Group and a centre for automotive technical education and excellence.

AutoPro’ s Academy training aims to qualify and enhance technical skills to identify and report on vehicle defects and ensure compliance with local and international safety and environmental regulations. Inspectors from both light and heavy vehicles testing centres attended this training course, where the Groups’ professional trainers from AutoPro Academy demonstrated latest technologies and methodologies used in vehicle testing.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are honoured to extend Autopro’s Academy accredited training and international qualification programs to Security Services Support Authority at Ajman Government. At ENOC, we recognise the crucial role these programmes play in upskilling vehicle inspectors and providing them with the required knowledge to identify faults and defect. We are committed to working closely with government entities across the UAE to keep people on the road safe and reduce the risk of accidents.”

His Excellency Mohammad Alshamsi, CEO of Security Services Support Authority - Ajman Government, said: “We are committed to implement the highest safety standards on the roads. This accredited training programme from ENOC Group aims to promote awareness, technical skills, and safety standards among vehicle inspectors. Its primary objective is to equip vehicle inspectors with the necessary skills to streamline vehicle testing and enhance their level of proficiency.”

The training program is expected to have a significant impact on the safety and environmental standards of vehicle inspections in Ajman. It will help to ensure that vehicles on the road meet the highest standards of safety and environmental compliance.

The state-of-the-art academy provides practical and theoretical training to individuals and entities including the RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Economic Department, and Sharjah Police. The AutoPro Academy is the sole academy in the UAE accredited by the IMI to issue internationally accredited competency certificates for electric vehicles and vehicle inspections.

