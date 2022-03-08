Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, concluded 2021 with the opening of 4 new service stations in Sharjah and is on track to increase its UAE retail footprint from 162 fully operational service stations at the end of 2021 to 186 service stations in 2022.

Throughout 2021, ENOC opened 15 new service stations including its Service Station of the Future at the Expo 2020 Dubai site and new stations in Fujairah and Dragon Mart 2. Since announcing its build plan in 2016, ENOC has opened 55 service stations.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are invested in strengthening the infrastructure of the UAE to meet the growing demand of our customers, which is aligned to the UAE government’s long-term plans to provide the highest quality of life to its people. By adding 24 new service stations to our existing network in 2022, we are demonstrating our commitment to serving the community.”

In Q1 2022, ENOC’s Dubai South and DAFZA service stations are set to open. Throughout the year, a number of service stations are expected to open including stations in Warsan, International City, Wadi al Amardi, Wadi Al Safa, Al Karama and DIP in Dubai. And in Al Saja’a, Al Ramtha, Al Riqqa, Al Falaj, and Al Rahmania in Sharjah.

By the end of the year, ENOC plans to open 24 service stations across the UAE including 10 in Dubai, 9 in Sharjah, 4 in Umm Al Quwain and 1 in Fujairah. 7 of the 24 stations ENOC plans to build will be compact service stations in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain and 1 will be a marine station in the Hamriya Port in Dubai.

ENOC Group offers customers a variety of payment options across all its service stations, including ENOCPay, its contactless payment platform. Other accepted forms of payment include ViP, Dubai Now and e-wallet. Customers can also benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products, groceries and F&B at all stations.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations includes automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies and best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

