Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group today announced the launch of its newest compact station in the Dubai South area, the master-planned city with eight different sub-areas that spans across approximately 145 square kilometres. The compact station will offer customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.

The latest compact station is strategically located in Dubai South free-zone area, one of the largest metropolitan developments in the UAE as well as in close proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Investment Park and Jebel Ali. The all-new compact station offers commuters and visitors to the Dubai South region convenient and easy access to fuelling services. Positioned as a global transport hub and major contributor to the economic growth of the nation, Dubai South offers business-friendly free zone benefits and a diverse range of residential homes and apartments.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Our latest compact station in Dubai South is a testament to our commitment to energising the nation through safe, smart, and sustainable fuelling options. Dubai South’s strategic location and its close proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the nearby areas makes it a prime location and our compact station will support in fuelling the needs of commuters to the area. We will continue to invest in the UAE’s infrastructure to meet the growing demand for fuel.”

The compact station is equipped with six dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98 and Diesel. With a capacity of 70,000L, ENOC will be able to fuel 1,070 vehicles per day.

The compact station deploys a number of best HSE practices to enhance safety measures such as the installation of overfill prevention valve, audible alarm, pressure vacuum vents, and emergency vents for the inner and outer wall. Customers can use different methods of payment including ENOC Pay, ViP, and Dubai Now. ENOC’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme is also part of the services available at the service station. ‘Yes’ rewards programme enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel and automotive services or when purchasing convenience store products and groceries; as well as F&B across ENOC’s service station network.

