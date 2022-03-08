Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced it concluded the past year with the opening of four new service stations in Sharjah bringing the total network to 14 service stations in the Emirate, which is aligned to its expansion plans. The new service stations are strategically located to better serve ENOC’s growing customer network.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are proud to have concluded 2021 with 4 new service stations in Sharjah, which will continue to meet the growing demand of our customers, whilst adhering to sustainable practices. The opening of these new service stations underlines our ongoing commitment to expand our retail footprint in the country and provide the best service to the residents of the UAE.”

Located in Al Badayer, Al Sajaa, Warehouse Land and Industrial Area 5, the four new service stations, built in line with global best practice for the retail fuel industry, comprise full retail automation and modern construction standards. All four sites are equipped with full CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest security standards.

The new service stations feature ZOOM stores, UAE’s home-grown convenience store, offering customers access to a wide range of products on the go. The ZOOM stores at the Al Sajaa and Warehouse Land locations also serve Starbucks coffee. The recently launched service stations also include the new services that ZOOM introduced in 2021 such as Emirates Post’s services, where customers can select a Zoom location as a pick-up point when managing Emirates Post deliveries.

Customers at all ENOC service stations, including the newest four in Sharjah, can also benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products, groceries and F&B at all stations.

In line with ENOC’s commitment to foster sustainability across the nation, all four new service stations are equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems. Furthermore, the lighting and illumination applications use zero maintenance LED lights with a life span of 50,000 hours and low voltage which protects against electrical and fire hazards and reduces energy consumption by 50%, which helps to reduce ENOC’s carbon footprint. The service stations also feature modern variable refrigerant flow technology in the AC systems with high Energy Efficiency Ratio that reduces energy consumption by 35% and uses only ozone free environmentally friendly refrigerants for all refrigeration units.

With this expansion, ENOC strengthened its fuel retail presence from 147 service stations in 2020 to 162 service stations across the UAE at the end of 2021.

