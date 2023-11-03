Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, that is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai, today celebrated the ‘UAE Flag Day’ by raising the country’s flag at the Group’s headquarters located in Dubai. In response to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai, the Group is reaffirming its allegiance and patriotism to the nation during the eleventh year of the annual event.

The flag was hosted by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, amidst the presence of ENOC Group executives and employees. The Group arranged a number of activities throughout the day, showcasing its loyalty to the nation and its rich culture and heritage.

Annually on November 3, citizens and residents of the UAE raise the national flag to full mast and offer their solidarity towards the development of the nation and the great achievements of this country.

