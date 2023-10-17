Dubai, UAE: In line with its continued robust expansion plans, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the opening of two new service stations in Sharjah located in Al Azra and Muweilah. The new additions bring the total number of service stations operating in the Emirate of Sharjah to 26 and 195 across the UAE.

The service station in Muweilah is 3,600 sqm in size featuring eight dispensers, a ZOOM convenience store spanning an area of 309 sqm providing customers with quick access to a diverse array of products. The Al Azra service station spans across 2508 sqm including a bridged canopy with two dispenser islands and six dispensers. It is equipped with double wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons a restaurant and a ZOOM convenience store. Both stations are equipped with a fuel system that has been specially designed to reduce refuelling time offering Special 95, Super 98, and Diesel.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “The opening of our latest service stations in Sharjah underscores our commitment to developing the UAE’s retail infrastructure and contributing towards the country’s growing energy requirements. Our new service stations will provide customers with convenient access to fuel, along with automotive and retail services, enhancing the overall convenience to fulfill the daily requirements of our customers in the Emirate. We will continue to progress our expansion plans in 2024 to meet the growing demand of our customers, whilst adhering to sustainable practices.”

Aligning with the Group’s dedication to promoting sustainability throughout its initiatives, the newly established service stations are furnished with cutting-edge automated fuel systems featuring auto tank gauging, energy-efficient air conditioning systems, and electronic leak detection systems.

Customers can also take advantage of the 'YES' rewards programme offered by ENOC Group, allowing them to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products at ENOC service stations.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com