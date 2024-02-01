Dubai, UAE: Concluding the current edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), ENOC Group, the festival’s strategic partner for 29 consecutive years, awarded over AED 2 million in cash prizes to 30 winners from 10 nationalities during the official festival period.

During Pre-DSF, 70 winners received AED 10,000 each; and 4 winners received AED 50,000 each. The Nissan Grand Raffle draw show winners took home a Nissan Patrol and a grand prize of AED 500,000.

The 29th edition of the festival which ran from 8 December 2023 until 14 January 2024, brought citizens, residents, and visitors incredible experiences across the city. During DSF 2024, ENOC Group additionally offered customers access to multiple rewards through raffles on cash prizes, electronics, and auto service prizes.

Lucky winners had the chance to enter a draw to win AED 100,000 daily with a minimum spend of AED 25 at ZOOM, AED 50 at AutoPro, and Tasjeel. Customers were allowed to triple their chances to win by buying the DSF winner pack for AED 10. For the first time ever, ENOC, AutoPro, and ZOOM site customers in Abu Dhabi also availed the opportunity to participate and win big.

