United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, reveals a new strategy to enhance and grow its global partnership program. Leveraging new and existing partnerships across global Fortune 500 companies, including automotive, telecommunication, beverage, financial institutions and more, Ennismore strives to provide the best services and products to guests while driving exposure and connection to new communities for the brands it partners with.

The newly formed Ennismore Partnership Studio will take a dynamic approach to collaborations, creating innovative opportunities to integrate partners into the guest experience, from product launches, events and activations to co-branded retail products, partner investment opportunities and brand licensing.

The launch of the new Partnership studio comes hot on the heels of a series of incredibly successful partner events, including Taste of SLS Baha Mar, featuring a special live performance by John Legend; the launch of a custom 3D printed pasta concept with Barilla; an intimate pop-up dinner with Dario Cecchini for Chase Sapphire cardmembers at Mondrian Los Angeles; as well as a series of events during Miami Art Week including a mural installation by James Goldcrown, a pop-up lounge for Chase Sapphire cardholders, and a panel discussion on "Designing Sanctuary" featuring Piero Lissoni in collaboration with Lincoln.

Sharan Pasricha, Founder and Co-CEO of Ennismore, said, "We are always looking at ways to enhance the guest experience, and our partnership studio will lead the charge to seek out new opportunities with best-in-class partners that align with our brands and values. Our Partnership Studio will be one of the incredibly valuable and unique services we offer, ensuring each brand remains culturally relevant."

The strengthened program is led by Michele Caniato as Chief Partnerships Officer, Ennismore & EVP of Brand Marketing and Rohit Anand as EVP of Global Brand Partnerships.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore, states, "I'm excited to have the opportunity to grow partnerships across Ennismore and bring the successes to our collective of lifestyle brands. The unique partnerships and products we deliver to our guests set us apart. We are in the business of creating memories for our guests, and these collaborations are pivotal in being able to deliver on that promise. Our team is perfectly poised to bring new experiences and opportunities to our guests from the best brands in the business."

Rohit Anand, EVP of Global Brand Partnerships, Ennismore, adds, "It's awesome to grow our partners across one of the largest lifestyle platforms in hospitality. We work closely with our brands to curate programs and experiences that ensure they reach our guests. Our studio team has decades of experience creating unique installations, pop-ups, activations, and experiences that truly resonate with guests. We look forward to engaging with new brands seeking a fresh and innovative approach to partnering."

Ennismore has partnerships with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln, Tidal, Therabody, MALIN+GOETZ, Lavazza, Redbull, Barilla, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB Y7 Studio, Som Sleep and more.

The newly formed Partnership team is one of four dedicated in-house specialised studios exclusive to Ennismore, including Carte Blanched – an F&B Concept Lab; AIME Studios – an award-winning interior & graphic studio; Digital Product & Tech Innovation; and Partnership Studio.