Dubai, U.A.E – The Emirati Kitchen concept from Emirates Flight Catering offers exquisite entertaining services this Ramadan, bringing authentic Emirati flavours and international classics via a world-class dining experience.

Award-winning chefs, alongside experienced events professionals, deliver a service tailor-made for each occasion and host. From intimate family gatherings to an iftar or suhoor for friends at home, through to large-scale corporate events, EKFC are on hand to make Ramadan a truly memorable occasion for all.

Showcasing the art of Emirati hospitality, renowned for its rich heritage of warmth, kindness, and generosity, The Emirati Kitchen highlights the diverse cultural mix of nationalities that shape the UAE.

Mastered by a dedicated team of Emirati and Michelin-trained international chefs, all with vast culinary expertise in Emirati cuisine and contemporary classics, EKFC have created a truly bespoke offering. Customised menus will cater to any taste and dietary requirement and feature a diverse range of traditional dishes, rich in flavour and history, as well as international gastronomy through to the latest trends. Specially curated Ramadan menus feature lavish iftar and suhoor options, including live-cooking stations, made to enjoy in the comfort of home, at a private venue, or an office. Hosts can expect a seamless experience where every detail is managed with the utmost care.

During Ramadan, EKFC also offers Ramadan boxes providing deliciously convenient meals. Featuring a range of chilled and hot dishes, this is an ideal option for companies to supply for their staff or to distribute as part of charity campaigns.

“Following the success of The Emirati Kitchen last year, we are excited to offer unique experiences for our customers this Ramadan”, said Mohammad Al Falasi, AVP Business Development, Emirates Flight Catering.

For more information, please visit www.emiratesflightcatering.com or @ekfc_events on Instagram.