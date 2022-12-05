Doha, Qatar – Discover the beauty of the National Museum of Qatar during an exclusive after-hours tour with renowned local artist, Ahmed Nooh, as part of a priceless experience offered by Mastercard.

Take a journey through the loop of galleries with Nooh as your guide as you celebrate the culture, heritage and future of Qatar and its people. Following the tour, you can enjoy a tailor-made dinner on the fourth floor of the museum. Take a seat in the Jiwan restaurant, a unique location in Doha, where you will enjoy the contemporary approach to Qatari cuisine on the luxurious terrace.

The combination of culture, cuisine and simply breathtaking views over the city makes this an unforgettable experience and promises an evening of Priceless memories.

Offer: National Museum of Qatar tour with traditional dinner

Price: US$ 250 p/p

Duration: Approximately 2 hours

Dates: 22 November, 2022; 29 November, 2022; December 7, 2022; and December 13, 2022

To find out more about the offer or the ongoing Priceless Experiences served up by Mastercard, visit https://www.priceless.com/qatar

Notes:

This offer is applicable for all Mastercard® credit and debit cardholders.

The experience is subject to availability.

Bookings need to be made 72 hours in advance.

Cancellation within 25 days of the event date will be charged at 100%.

Refund is not available within the given dates.

For the full list of terms and conditions, please visit Priceless.com/Qatar

