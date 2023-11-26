Muscat: National Finance, the leading non-banking financial company in the Sultanate of Oman, has established a strategic partnership with renowned furniture and home décor retailer Danube Home to introduce an enticing promotion that is poised to redefine the shopping experience. Combining convenience and ensuring affordability, prospective customers looking to purchase their favourite furniture and home goods from Danube Home can now avail National Finance’s 0% Interest Financing up to six months from the date of purchase.

Currently underway at select Danube Home stores, this hassle-free proposition, launched with the signing of an agreement between National Finance and the décor retailer, aims to empower patrons to redecorate their homes with stylish and high-quality homeware, unburdened by budgetary constraints. This promotion, under National Finance’s Consumer Durables Financing arm, aligns seamlessly with the company’s commitment to delivering an array of innovative finance solutions to cater to diverse customer segments.

Reflecting on the company’s newest promotion, Mr. Rakesh Makkar, Chief Business Transformation Officer, National Finance, said, “We recognize that diversifying our Consumer Durables Financing offerings to cater to prospective customers is a great way to extend the reach of our services to support the aspirations of a wider demographic. We are thrilled to tie-up with Danube Home to offer a financing solution that equips its customers with the purchasing power to obtain the furnishings that best suit their style. As the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, we are committed to providing the most effective and flexible financial solutions, making them easily accessible. This is to ensure that we can meet the needs of our clients quickly and efficiently."

“At Danube Home, we are resolute in our aim to offer our customers with the best in home furnishing solutions,” said Mr. Sayed Habib, Director, Danube Home. “Hence, we are delighted to collaborate with National Finance as our customer-centric approaches align. Through this partnership, our customers can benefit from the convenience and swiftness of National Finance’s 0% Interest financing solutions and the supreme quality of Danube Home’s wide range of home décor. “

In addition to the attractive 0% Interest solution, customers can also benefit from National Finance’s streamlined financing process at the point of sale with the assistance of Danube Home’s staff, eliminating the need for multiple visits and complicated application procedures. Upon presenting the required documents - a valid ID and most-recent bank statement – the financing request will be processed instantly. Furthermore, flexible repayment terms make this proposition all the more appealing. This exclusive offer - Buy now, Pay later - introduces patrons to a new shopping experience, allowing them to effortlessly refresh their home furnishings without incurring any additional financial burdens.

This collaborative endeavour underscores the company’s keen insight into dynamic consumer trends and its unwavering commitment to offering comprehensive consumer finance solutions that effectively tackle challenges such as affordability and convenience. Both National Finance and Danube Home understand that shopping for furniture and homeware should be a delightful experience, and this partnership aims to elevate the experience to a whole new level by making quality home goods accessible to all.

