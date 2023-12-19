During the first month of its operation, the English Notary Services Bureau at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completed 140 notary transactions in English. This represents the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's triumphant transformation into a worldwide hub, enticing enterprises, international investments, and talented individuals from across the globe. Moreover, it exemplifies their innovative methods of streamlining services in the Middle East region.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that offering notary services in English is a significant advancement in business procedures at the regional level. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE to achieve leadership and excellence in all sectors. It also follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance judicial and notary services that support the competitiveness and investment appeal of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency further explained that the English Notary Services Bureau at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is an important milestone for the business community in the emirate. It caters to the legal and administrative needs of foreign individuals and companies. This bureau is the first of its kind in the region to exclusively provide notarization services in English, eliminating the requirement to translate official documents into Arabic.

The bureau aims to simplify the documentation process for international companies and foreigners. By overcoming the language barrier, it allows foreign customers to easily obtain the service while saving time and cost. The absence of translation requirements reduces expenses and expedites the documentation process.

Moreover, the bureau ensures confidentiality and clarity in dealing with documents in their original language. This guarantees privacy and better understanding for non-Arabic speaking customers, eliminating the need to involve an external translation office. Additionally, it contributes to the standardization of global business practices and facilitates services in English, aligning with the language of business and companies.