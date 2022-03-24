Amman: As part of the research efforts of SURGE - Scale-up Roadmap for Growing Enterprises, which is co-funded by the European Union’s “Innovation for Enterprise Growth and Jobs” program “Innovate Jordan”, Endeavor Jordan in partnership with Amam Ventures published a research paper on the state of SME governance in Jordan, further stressing its importance as a catalyst for business and economic growth.

The paper draws on the experience of founders, investors and other critical stakeholders, gained through interviews and a roundtable workshop. It also incorporates the results of a survey of 50 SMEs that form part of the Endeavor core portfolio and pipeline companies. The interviews, workshop and survey conducted for the purposes of this paper illuminate how some founders perceive the applicability of governance to their companies and the challenges they face when applying it.

Findings of the paper have shown that the majority of the interviewed founders have serious intentions towards instilling good governance measures across their departments and among their stakeholders. Yet, only 30% of the surveyed SMEs are well informed on what building good governance entails. When asked about the reasons for implementing good governance, the surveyed SMEs’ answers varied from long-term strategic planning to addressing instant needs and requirements like accessing bank credit and attracting investments. Assessments suggest that implementation of governance among SMEs in Jordan continues to lag because it is viewed as a costly process; most founders lack the know-how and experience to implement it; it is perceived as a loss of control over business; founders fear the loss of agility and dynamism; it is not viewed as a priority given the many day-to-day challenges SMEs face; and dynamics between CEO and the board can become fraught, thereby impacting work.

Endeavor Jordan’s Managing Director Reem Goussous said “While true that applying SME governance may entail additional costs, doing so earlier and gradually will render these costs more manageable. SME governance must be viewed as an investment, not a cost, that will yield returns and long-term benefits.”

The partner at Amam Ventures, Tamara Abdel-Jaber said “This paper is key to inform the design of support programs that can specifically support SMEs in the strategic topic of SME Governance. Many Jordanian SMEs have the intention and understand the importance of governance, however, they need to learn to implement the concepts early on in their growth journey.”

SURGE, a three-year program implemented by a consortium led by Endeavor Jordan (not for profit) and includes Oasis500 and BeyondCapital, aims to foster the demand-driven growth and scaling of 45 HPGCs in total. This is achieved by focusing on strengthening their core business functions and assisting them in identifying and seizing new market opportunities.

About Innovate Jordan Programme:

The 'Innovation for Enterprise Growth & Jobs' (Innovate Jordan) is a EUR 20 million programme, funded by the European Union in Jordan. The programme’s overall objective is to support private sector-led innovation that could drive inclusive economic development and promote systematic change in the local enterprise and innovation ecosystem in Jordan.

The Programme will be implemented until 2024, through three grants. The First Grant action, ‘Scale-Up Roadmap for Growing Enterprises’ (SURGE), is implemented by a consortium led by Endeavor Jordan in partnership with BeyondCapital and Oasis500. The Second Grant action, ‘Jordan Industry 4.0 & Digitalization Innovation Centre’, (InJo4.0) is implemented by a consortium led by SAM Engineering & Trade Co. in partnership with Amman Chamber of Industry, and Transition Technologies - Advanced Solutions. The Third Grant action, “Innovation Space,” is implemented by Orange Jordan.

About Endeavor:

Endeavor is the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs. Founded in 1997, Endeavor is a global organization with a mission to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world’s top founders. Today, Endeavor’s network spans nearly 40 countries and supports more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, whose companies generate combined revenues of over $28 billion US, have created more than 3.9 million jobs, and, in 2020, raised over $4 billion US in capital. Endeavor’s unique entrepreneur-first model and network of trust provide a platform for founders to dream big, scale up, and pay it forward to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Endeavor launched its operations in Jordan in 2009, and is leading the way in supporting high-impact entrepreneurship. Today, Endeavor Jordan supports 43 Endeavor Entrepreneurs, representing 28 companies, from varying industries.

About Amam Ventures:

Amam Ventures is a gender-lens impact investment fund that provides risk capital strongly coupled with technical assistance, and supports the sustainability and growth of commercially viable SMEs that are committed to diversity and inclusion.

Amam was established to address a funding gap for SMEs in non-tech sectors.

