Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Leading technology services provider, Endava, is set to highlight its next-generation solutions at its inaugural presence at the GITEX Global 2023 exhibition in Dubai next week.

Having recently established its UAE headquarters at Dubai Internet City, a part of TECOM Group PJSC, Endava (NYSE: DAVA), is strengthening its ties with the region’s leading technology hub by bringing the message of ‘Driving Digital Acceleration Across the Middle East’ to the region’s leading tech show, to be held on 16-20 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Endava will highlight how its global expertise, combined with in-depth knowledge of local dynamics and regional delivery teams, uniquely positions it to empower organisations to achieve their most ambitious digital endeavours.

Dubai Internet City’s pavilion at GITEX Global 2023 will be a hub for the world’s brightest minds using technology, including AI and augmented reality, to solve the world’s most complex problems. As Innovation Partner of GITEX Global 2023, Dubai Internet City will, at its pavilion, tell the story of Dubai’s economic diversification and its contributions to the creation of a regional knowledge-based economy over two decades.

Explaining how Endava’s regional strategy aligns with Dubai Internet City’s vision of advancing Dubai’s economic diversification, Laith Al-Bazirgan, Digital Evangelist at Endava said, “The reorientation of regional economies towards being knowledge and skills based is underpinned by the adoption of transformative digital solutions. With the plethora of technologies out there, it’s easy for organisations to get overwhelmed and true digital advancements to be sidetracked by vanity projects. Endava stands out as the holistic technology partner to the region’s enterprises — expertly offering consultancy, design, implementation, and support services all under one roof.”

“Attendees who visit us at GITEX Global 2023 won’t hear any sales pitches about specific solutions and technologies. Rather, they will have the opportunity to have meaningful engagements with our subject matter experts, who will work to understand their business challenges or ambitions and translate these to technology solutions. It is this approach that has enabled us to help our customers rapidly launch some of the region’s most impressive offerings in Neo Banking, Cross Border Payments, Next-Gen Mobility, Phygital Retail, eCommerce and more,” added Al-Bazirgan.

Commenting on behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, said, “As trends like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 gain global traction, we stand at the forefront of a transformative era wherein technology is more seamlessly blending with human welfare to ensure future digitalisation enhances societal wellbeing. Digital transformation efforts are pivotal instruments of social progress, and leveraging cutting-edge solutions can empower communities, enhance accessibility, and foster economic growth.”

“By launching a presence at Dubai Internet City, business leaders like Endava can more efficiently strike the delicate balance between innovation and human interaction. For more than two decades, our community has nurtured an ecosystem that unites the world’s top thinkers, innovators, and decision-makers for positive technology-led disruption. We remain committed to fostering such collaboration, in line with the goals of strategic visions such as Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’."

At GITEX Global 2023, Endava intends to highlight its unique approach to digital transformation, encapsulated in its TEAM (The Endava Adaptive Model) delivery concept. Unlike other technology providers which seek to promote lucrative, but complex, multi-year projects that present a high risk of failure, Endava champions ‘digital acceleration’ which is characterised by consistent, impactful and scalable innovation. “Our proprietary innovation framework prioritises flexibility and agility. It enables organisations to effectively and seamlessly roll out incremental enhancements that drive continuous and measurable improvement to operations, as well as customer and employee experiences,” said Al-Bazirgan. “Our team at GITEX Global 2023 will be comprised of Subject Matter Experts, Delivery Leads and Principal Architects ready to answer any questions attendees have and share experiences and successes from relevant Endava projects from around the world.”

With tech evangelisation and knowledge sharing being a key focus for Dubai Internet City at GITEX Global 2023, Endava will support the district by conducting an expert session titled, 'Accelerating beyond Digital Transformation'. Delivered by Arpit Agarwal, Principal Architect at Endava at 02:30pm on Monday, the 16th of October at Dubai Internet City pavilion’s mini-auditorium, this presentation will highlight how by employing iterative advancements to their digital ecosystems, organisations can achieve continuous improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The Dubai Internet City pavilion will be located at Concourse 2 (outside Hall 8) of Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub, is home to more than 3,000 customers including global giants such as Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and 3M and over 29,000 professionals. It is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that includes Dubai Science Park, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About ENDAVA

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms, and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation, and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of June 30, 2023, 12,063 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

For more information, visit www.endava.com

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, member of TECOM Group PJSC, is the largest technology hub in the MENA region. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is the cornerstone of UAE’s economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for 20+ years.

For more information, please visit www.dic.ae.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 10,000 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.

Media Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8 (on behalf of Endava)

+971 52 288 0850

vernon@procre8.biz

