Education have always been a focus at emt Group, we believe that we have a to play a great role globally to educate corporates staff and individual, on emerging technologies, this will help everyone to be ready for the future and to be able to play a great role in their country as well as improve their carrier path, we are so excited that we expanded our agreement with CertNexus as a strategic partner to be able to play bigger role globally, we are going to also introduce special in coutnry offer for the governments to ease the process of educating their staff on emerging technologies like Artificial intelligence , Data Science, IoT as well as Cybersecurity! Said Mo Mobasseri, CEO at emt Distribution, META

“We have enjoyed and been grateful for EMT’s distribution efforts over the past 3.5 years with Logical Operations and CertNexus education and certification products and have a strong belief that transitioning to a Strategic Partnership which is focused on delivery of Emerging Technologies and Cybersecurity educational services, will serve EMT’s global customers well. At the same time, we also believe that Logical Operations engaging with wider channel of partners in the MENA region will serve them most efficiently and will enable us to invest more into their success” said James Varnham, Managing Director at CertNexus EMEA

-Ends-

About Certnexus

NARROWING THE WIDENING SKILLS GAP WITHIN EMERGING TECHNOLOGY.

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for business, data, developer, IT, and security professionals. CertNexus’ mission is to assist closing the emerging tech global skills gap while providing individuals with a path towards rewarding careers in Cybersecurity, Data Science, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning. Successful CertNexus certification candidates come from representative organizations such as Ahold Delhaize, Barclays, Canon, Cisco, Ingram, Intel, Kaspersky, Optum, Starbucks, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Verizon, Xerox, Zappos, and universities spanning over fifty countries.

CertNexus partners with industry experts to ensure the integrity and quality of each exam, with all exams following a rigorous development process. Two CertNexus exams—CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) and Certified Internet of Things Practitioner (CIoTP)—are accredited under the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024:2012 standard while these and others have received approvals by the following: U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to fulfill Directive 8570/8140 requirements, NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework, United Kingdom GCHQ NCSC, Skills Development Scotland, Bahrain Tamkeen, Dubai KHDA, Malaysia Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), Singapore CITREP+ and more.

About emt Distribution

Value-Added Technology Distributor & Service Provider.

Resellers see emt Distribution as the distributor of choice for selected solutions sold and supported throughout the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The company owned by emt Holding a European holding company is a channel company with over 28 years of experience in IT Product distribution and with offices in Malta, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, The Netherland, the Philippines.

emt Distribution is well-positioned to provide pre-and post-sales support with our team of experienced product specialists. MSSPs to deliver cyber security solutions their customers need. emt offers pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance for both vendors and channel partners.

Media contact:

Varsha Krishnamurthy

v.k@emtmeta.com