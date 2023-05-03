Abu Dhabi: The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix witnessed a diverse participation of licenced volunteers from the EMSO (Emirates Motorsports Organization). The group of EMSO volunteers from the United Arab Emirates consisted of 65 volunteers, of which 24% were UAE nationals and 20% were female volunteers.

The number of EMSO volunteers who travelled to Baku this year has doubled since their first participation in 2017.

EMSO volunteers attended the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time in 2017 as part of the exchange programme between the two ASNs. The EMSO volunteers shared experience from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which has taken place in the UAE since 2009.

Every year, more than 150 volunteers licenced by EMSO participate in F1 and other international events around the world including Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, the United States, Italy and Singapore.

In 2023, the number of volunteers trained by the Emirates Motorsports Organization and registered in the EMSO’s Officials Management System has reached 3,500. Officials undergo more than 60 training courses annually with the aim of developing and revitalizing their skills and being in touch with the latest regulations.

EMSO’s systematic approach for officials’ training and education has been initiated by former EMSO President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, current President of the FIA, who successfully developed the officials’ scheme in the country.

This is part of the FIA President’s vision and long term campaign to recruit, train and retain the diverse pool of UAE-based volunteers, needed to become self-sufficient and achieve sustainability to service the growing needs of motorsport in the country.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I am delighted that so many representatives from EMSO were on hand to lend their experience and expertise to the local volunteers and officials on duty at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It is part of the FIA’s ambition to create opportunities to share learning and experience between ASNs for the growth and sustainability of motor sport in the regions.”

The project is continuing under the leadership of the current EMSO President Khalid Bin Sulayem. EMSO sanctions around 150 international national and club level motorsport events in the UAE every year.

