Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Empyre Communications, a leading Public Relations and Communications agency in Dubai, which oversees a large portfolio of F&B, hospitality, lifestyle, luxury, and tech clientele, has been appointed by OY Hospitality to manage the brand’s Public Relations in the UAE.

OY Hospitality Group is a Dubai-based hospitality group established in 2021, with the aim of shifting the industry from stereotypical food and beverage concepts toward more meaningful experiences. Founded by entrepreneurs Oleksii Kolomiets and Yuriy Blotskyy, the duo joined forces and combined their shared vision and expertise to introduce a new approach to Dubai’s hospitality industry by pairing universal, top-notch brand strategy with the experience of F&B operations. The group has recently announced its plans to roll out an impressive portfolio of five new, high-end restaurants, confirmed to open across Dubai between 2022 and 2023.

Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, comments: “We are excited to witness OY Hospitality take Dubai by storm with its impressive F&B concepts, and are humbled to be a part of OY Hospitality's journey towards success!".