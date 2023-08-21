According to Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, approximately 38% of the adult population in the MENA region express intentions to start a business, higher than the world average.

The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organisation promoting corporate governance and entrepreneurship across the Gulf region, recently collaborated with the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP) to host an engaging session titled 'Pitching Your Startup'. The session aimed to equip the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators with the necessary tools and knowledge to make their startups more attractive to potential investors.

The session took place at SRTIP SoiLAB Startup Bootcamp and attracted a diverse group of aspiring entrepreneurs eager to refine their pitching techniques. It aimed to empower young Emirati entrepreneurs with essential skills and confidence to pitch their startup ideas to potential investors and stakeholders effectively. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, nearly three-quarters of individuals in the Middle East and North Africa region view entrepreneurship as a favorable career option, with approximately 38% of the adult population expressing a desire to initiate a business. According to the Digital Digest Report, last year, the region’s startups secured $247 million through 46 deals, which represents a 20% month-on-month increase and a 474% year-on-year growth.

SRTIP CEO Hussein Al Mahmoudi said, "The Startup Boot Camp is an integral part of SRTIP's mission to provide the perfect launch pad for the region's aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs. This is an amazing opportunity for participants to gain access to our world-class facilities and tap into our ecosystem designed to help them succeed."

During the session, participants learned how to master the elevator pitch, creating a lasting impression on potential investors in the competitive startup ecosystem. They also gained valuable insights into structuring an engaging pitch deck and using the art of storytelling to showcase the critical elements of the business plan. Aspiring entrepreneurs expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain valuable insights to elevate their entrepreneurial journey.

Mohamed Al Moosa, Programme Manager of the Governance in Tech programme at the Pearl Initiative, said: "Through this session, we aimed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge, to craft compelling pitches that captivate potential investors. By immersing themselves in best practices and understanding effective positioning, these young innovators are now equipped with the confidence to shine brightly in the competitive world of startups, showcasing not just brilliant ideas but also a foundation built on transparency, accountability, and responsible decision-making."

The Pearl Initiative partners with public and private sector organisations to nurture entrepreneurship throughout the Gulf region. With a central emphasis on advancing corporate governance and ethical business behaviours, the Pearl Initiative plays a crucial role in unleashing the potential of the business environment in the region. Through its various programmes, workshops, and collaborative activities, the Pearl Initiative provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary support and guidance to thrive in the competitive startup ecosystem. By instilling a culture of accountability, transparency, and ethical conduct, it empowers startups to navigate challenges with resilience and innovation. With a vast network of industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, the Pearl Initiative continues to drive positive change, catalysing the growth of entrepreneurship and startups and contributing to the region's sustainable economic development.

About the Pearl Initiative

The Pearl Initiative is the Gulf region’s leading independent, non-profit organisation working to promote the business case for a corporate culture of accountability and transparency. The organisation was established in 2010 by regional business leaders in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships. The Pearl Initiative is the only private, non-profit Gulf business network to receive special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The Pearl Initiative runs a series of corporate governance-related programmes, including Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Diversity in Business Leadership, Governance in MSMEs, Governance in Family Firms, Governance in Tech, and Governance in Philanthropy. The organisation also conducts locally relevant research, hosts workshops and executive education training sessions, and convenes business leaders, policymakers, students, and non-profit executives to encourage a proactive approach to implementing best practices in the workplace across the Gulf region.

With a growing network of over 40 regional and international partners, the Pearl Initiative continues to strive to be the leading business-led action-oriented platform to advance corporate governance as a key driver of competitiveness, job creation, and sustainable economic growth across the Gulf region.

For more information, please visit www.pearlinitiative.org