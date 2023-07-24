Dubai, UAE: The Za’abeel District Cooling Plant, owned by Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has been awarded the prestigious Gold certification by the United States Green Building Council. This recognition is a result of Za’abeel's successful adherence to the rigorous Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards set by the US Green Building Council. By achieving this certification, Za’abeel reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection, reducing carbon footprint, and demonstrates its dedication to innovation and sustainability. This accomplishment further enhances Za’abeel's impressive portfolio of assets that have previously received similar accolades.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, the CEO of Empower, said that the company boasts a rich track record of accomplishments in swiftly transforming its extensive asset portfolio to align with the most stringent green building standards.. “Empower has remained steadfast in establishing a sustainable model to conserve energy and preserve the environment and its resources.. Through close collaboration with various government entities, the company is diligently working towards achieving the ambitious objective of carbon reduction outlined in the strategy”, he added.

The Za’abeel cooling plant, part of the new generation of advanced facilities, utilizes state-of-the-art smart and innovative technologies developed by Empower. This plant has garnered worldwide acclaim, particularly in the field of Thermal Energy Storage (TES), which significantly contributes to conserving a substantial amount of electrical energy. Moreover, the Za'abeel cooling plant integrates Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology into its operations, making a significant contribution to reducing freshwater consumption and conserving precious natural resources..

In 2020, Empower initiated the construction of the Za’abeel District Cooling Plant, and the project was successfully completed in 2022, boasting a total capacity of 50,000 tons of refrigeration. Empower prioritized adherence to the highest international construction and design standards during the building process, while also incorporating the principles of green buildings and contemporary urban developments in Dubai, specifically in the Za’abeel area.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit EMPOWER’s website www.empower.ae

EMPOWER’s social media accounts: