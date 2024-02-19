Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A high-level delegation from the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, headed to San Francisco, United States of America, to participate in the IDEA Campus Energy 2024 conference, from 20 to 23 February 2024. The Conference is organized by the International District Energy Association (IDEA) under the slogan ‘Bridge of the Future’, with the participation of over 1,000 district energy professionals from around the world.

Empower delegation to the IDEA Campus Energy 2024 is headed by its CEO, His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, who will also attend the IDEA Board of Directors meeting that will be held on the sidelines of the Conference. Bin Shafar's participation in the meeting signifies his role as a member of the Board of Directors of IDEA, marking him as the first Arab representative in this prestigious global body. The delegation will also tour Stanford University's District Energy Facility and key campus buildings, to explore the cutting-edge technologies that minimize carbon emissions and pave the way for a sustainable future.

“Empower's diamond sponsorship of the conference and its active participation in its activities represent the Company's commitment to supporting international events that make a positive impact on the lives of people and urban communities. This also underscores the significance of district cooling in environmental conservation, highlighting Empower's leading position in the global district cooling industry,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower“.

“Participating in an event of the magnitude of IDEA Campus Energy 2024 is a unique opportunity to showcase the efforts of the UAE and the vision of its wise leadership in addressing the challenges of energy, climate change, and the transition towards sustainability on various international platforms. Additionally, it provides a platform to highlight Empower's outstanding strategy to the global market”, he added.

The CEO further emphasized the company's active support for initiatives transforming the cooling sector into energy-efficient, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation as vital contributions to mitigating climate change.

The conference agenda includes in-depth panel discussions focusing on intensifying efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in alignment with climate goals for a lower-carbon future. Additionally, the event will feature workshops and technical tours providing insights into various highly efficient district energy plants. Exploring current and future opportunities and trends in the energy industry and its technologies, as well as shaping a resilient and efficient future, are key highlights of the conference. Panel discussions and workshops will also focus on the strategic importance of district cooling systems, sustainable infrastructure, and the integration of modern technologies in production and distribution processes.

