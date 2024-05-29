Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed that its teams and plants are all-set 100% to cater to the high demand from customers for company's high quality district cooling services during this summer season. Empower proactively prepares for the rising summer temperatures by implementing sustainable and responsible methods for major and routine maintenance across its operations. This ensures meeting the increased demand for district cooling services in residential, commercial, and other buildings efficiently during the hot season.

The company currently serves a portfolio of more than 1,540 buildings across various sectors, including residential, commercial, education, health, hospitality, retail, entertainment and other sectors. To meet the peak demand in the summer, Empower has completed various measures that focused primarily on developing the district cooling infrastructure in Dubai, including the expansion of the pipeline network, establishment of Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems, semi-permanent plants and heat exchangers, and many others.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We trust in the ability of our highly professional and experienced teams to meet the challenges of increasing demand by ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of district cooling services to customers. Our state-of-the-art Command Control Centre (CCC) provides holistic smart monitoring of the entire operations and ensures accurate temperature measurement in all units we serve including residential and commercial units, regular maintenance of gauges, and continuous examination of thermal sensors. We have also integrated a Parallel Working Environment (PWE) technology with the Command Control Centre, which supports the Centre in emergencies and enables our teams to remotely monitor operations in our cooling plants across Dubai.”

The CEO explained that energy consumption during the summer remarkably doubles with air conditioning consuming up to 70% of the total energy used by buildings in the region. However, Empower's district cooling systems reduce up to 50% of electricity consumption compared to traditional cooling systems. To meet the high demand in summer, Empower utilizes innovative and globally recognized district cooling systems, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to promote sustainable development to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30% by 2030. “Our commitment to providing Dubai's most prestigious projects with reliable district cooling services demands a high level of preparedness. We are known for achieving this through utilizing advanced, environmentally-friendly technologies for efficient cooling production and implementing AI-powered solutions to predict and swiftly address potential network issues”, he concluded.