Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed that its teams and plants are all-set 100% to cater to the high demand from customers for company's high quality district cooling services during the summer season.

The district cooling giant with a share of 79.5% in Dubai’s district cooling market has recorded a 13% growth last year in the number of buildings connected to its plants, reaching a total of 1,413 buildings in the residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, retail, entertainment and other sectors.

Out of its keenness to carry out its mission to the fullest, Empower has implemented successful proactive plans that cover the required preparations through sustainable and responsible methods towards the periodic and major maintenance works, in preparation for the gradual rise in temperatures during the coming months, which will impose additional burdens on the demand for district cooling energy in the commercial and non-commercial activities.

In order to meet the peak demand in the summer, Empower successfully completed various measures that focused primarily on developing the district cooling infrastructure in Dubai, including expansion of pipeline network, establishing Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems, semi-permanent plants and heat exchangers, and many others.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Energy consumption during the summer remarkably doubles as air conditioning consumes 70% of the total electrical supplies to buildings in the region. However, thanks to our most advanced technologies, Empower's district cooling systems reduce up to 50% electricity consumption compared to traditional cooling systems. To meet the high demand in summer, Empower utilizes the cutting-edge and globally recognized district cooling systems, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to promote sustainable development with the aim of reducing electricity and water consumption by 30%.”

Bin Shafar explained that the Company’s commitment to provide Dubai's most high-profile projects with district cooling services requires a high level of readiness to ensure a quality and uninterrupted service to customers. "Empower has always been known for its outstanding services by utilizing advanced and environmentally-friendly technologies for the production of cooling energy, and applying AI-based solutions to effectively predict and fix breakdowns in the network."

He also pointed out that Empower trusts its ability to provide uninterrupted district cooling services to customers by integrating it’s Parallel Working Environment (PWE) technology with the state-of-the-art Command Control Centre (CCC), which enables its teams to remotely monitor operations in more than 100 cooling plants across Dubai. In addition to providing a holistic smart monitoring for the entire operations, the CCC also ensures accurate temperature measurement in residential and commercial units, regular maintenance of gauges, and continues examination of thermal sensors.

-Ends-