Ahmad bin Shafar: District cooling is a cornerstone for the prosperity of humanitarian practices and economic activities

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, warned of the adverse impact on the environment and climate due to the increase in heat waves caused by global warming and the waste of natural resources in light of the increasing global population growth. The statement came during the Empower’s participation in the ' Middle East North Africa Climate Week 2022’, which is being held for the first time in Dubai from March 28 to March 31, 2022 under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The event is at the forefront of initiatives that aims to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement, as well as the Glasgow Climate Charter following its adoption at COP26 in November 2021.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, the international advisor for district cooling to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), honorary member of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) and Chairman of the Dubai District Cooling Operators Association, called for greater international solidarity to curb the climate change impact through effective economic and social systems and programs, particularly by expanding the use of environmentally-friendly district cooling systems. During a panel discussion held yesterday under the theme 'Beating the Rising Heat', Bin Shafar shed light on the implications of the increasing urban population growth in the Middle East and North Africa and rising temperatures, stressing the importance of maintaining thermal comfort as an urgent need to preserve the life and health of the population and society, and the sustainability and prosperity of human practices and economic activities.

Bin Shafar pointed out that the increasing focus on energy-saving and environmentally-friendly cooling solutions has led to a widespread adoption of district cooling systems in the Middle East, where nearly 70% of the electricity produced to cool buildings. District cooling systems save up to 50% of electricity compared to conventional cooling systems. "The growing demand for district cooling is driven by the increasing concerns over rising carbon emissions."

Empower's CEO noted that Dubai is guided by the vision of its wise leadership in taking serious steps towards achieving the goals of reducing carbon emissions and making Dubai more sustainable, including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of transforming Dubai into a global centre for clean energy and green economy. In the same vein, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is implementing the demand-side management strategy, which includes 9 programs including increasing district cooling penetration to 40% by 2030, to contribute to sustainable development in Dubai.

Bin Shafar emphasized that district cooling has become the best solution for cities around the world towards achieving greater resilience to climate change, resource efficiency and carbon reduction. "Due to its prominent position as an integrated district cooling service provider covering the full range of the value chain, Empower is a key contributor to fulfilling the strategic and long-term goals of the Emirate of Dubai."

Empower's participation in the event stems from its keenness to make the most of the diversity of the common topics and goals it shares with many organizations and companies from around the world.

Ahmad bin Shafar was nominated as an honorary member of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA) in recognition of his continuous efforts and services to preserve the environment, in addition to his support for green energy projects, and his participation and sponsorship for many volunteer activities. As the Chairman of the Dubai District Cooling Operators Association, he seeks to provide the best solutions and most advanced district cooling technologies and to encourage the optimal use of water and energy resources to protect natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint.

