Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and ETCC Board Chairman, today launched the NAFIS..Your Way campaign, which will be highlighting the success stories of talented Emiratis in the private sector and the benefits of working in the private sector, with the aim of encouraging UAE nationals to opt for private sector roles.

The campaign will showcase ambitious Emiratis around the UAE working in diverse roles within the private sector including technology, engineering, consulting, financial services and healthcare, and who will be sharing their experiences in their line of work and offering advice to fellow UAE nationals and Emirati youth looking to join the private sector.

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of ETCC said: “Since the launch of NAFIS in 2021, we have encountered numerous examples of curious, hard-working, and smart Emiratis who have developed interesting careers in the private sector. As the United Arab Emirates continues its journey towards progress, the contributions of individuals like this in the private sector will be critical in creating an advanced, sustainable future for all. We hope that the ‘NAFIS..Your Way’ campaign encourages young jobseekers to follow in the footsteps of these wonderfully unique Emiratis in the private sector, and to carve their own path forward.”

“The private sector is the backbone of the UAE’s economy, and our aim is for ambitious and driven UAE nationals and young talent to play a major role in driving the success of this vital sector,” he added.

To achieve that, NAFIS has formed numerous partnerships with public and private sector organisations to increase UAE nationals’ contribution to the economic advancement of the country and drive local talent to take up jobs in specialised fields that require technical and creative skills.

NAFIS was launched in September 2021 by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council as a part of “Projects of the 50”, aiming at increasing the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and enabling them to work in the private sector in the UAE with the goal of filling 75,000 private sector jobs in the next five years.

Link to the NAFIS’ Hero Video: https://we.tl/t-cvh1yRb6y8