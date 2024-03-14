Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel Arkan, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has launched its eighth annual CSR campaign in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Titled ‘We Give You Smile’, the campaign involved active participation from the senior management team and the company’s employees, packing more than 500 Ramadan supply parcels. These parcels contain essential food items tailored to meet the needs of the less fortunate during the holy month. The company has collaborated with the Emirates Red Crescent and The Emirates Society for Parents, Care & Relief Association with the aim of distributing these boxes to those in need in the UAE.

First launched in 2016, We Give You Smile falls under the company’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility program, underlining Emirates Steel Arkan’s commitment to strengthening local communities through meaningful approaches to social challenges. In addition to spreading the culture of volunteerism and caring for needy families, the initiative aims to enhance the participation of the company’s employees in initiatives that carry humanitarian goals.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

