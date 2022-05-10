Arkan Group adopts interim brand “Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL)”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL) (the “Group”), the largest publicly traded building materials company in the UAE, today announced its first quarter results.

The Group reported revenues of AED 2.04 billion for the first quarter of 2022, compared to AED 233.5 million in 2021. The robust earnings reflect the positive impact of the merger in Q4 2021 of Arkan and Emirates Steel, the largest integrated steel manufacturer in the Middle East. Net profit was AED 72.6 million compared to AED 1.2 million for the same period in 2021, boosted by enhanced operational performance and higher sales volumes. The Group expects 90% of full year revenues in 2022 to derive from Emirates Steel and 10% from the Arkan operations.

Commenting on the results, Hamad Abdulla Mohamed AlShorafa Alhammadi, Chairman, Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “The foresight of the merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan and the impact of the management changes that we have made are clearly evident in the strong financial metrics that the merged entity has delivered in the first quarter. The Group’s management has made great strides in enhancing efficiency and unlocking the full potential of the combined entity. As the largest building materials company in the UAE, Emirates Steel Arkan will play a key role in accelerating the nation’s industrial development, strengthening the ‘Made in the UAE’ brand and supporting the country’s increasingly diversified economy.”

On a stand-alone basis, Emirates Steel reported net profit of AED 61.1 million during the first quarter, a 265% increase on Q1 2021, bolstered by higher exports of rebar, sections and sheet piles to regions including Asia and North America. Rebar sales rose by 8% to 462,000 metric tonnes in the first quarter due to increased demand in Asian markets. At the same time, sheet pile sales grew by 410% in the quarter due to enhanced export sales to North American markets. Meanwhile, each of Arkan’s business units was profitable in Q1. On a standalone basis, Arkan delivered a net profit of AED 11.5 million, an increase of 942% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, a programme was implemented to enhance the organisational structure of the Group to accelerate the integration, find new synergies and bring about greater efficiencies. The Group also appointed the global sustainability advisory firm, ENGIE Impact, to assess Emirates Steel Arkan’s footprint and create a detailed road map to accelerate the Group’s Carbon Net Zero programme. In the coming quarters, Emirates Steel will also begin marketing ES600, its new light-weight ultra-high-strength rebar, designed to allow its construction customers to build more with less raw materials, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of construction projects.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Alremeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Steel Arkan, said: “The Group’s strong results underscore the rapid achievements realised following the strategic combination and the organizational changes rolled out in the first quarter. Our enhanced operational efficiencies and proactive approach to sales were supported by improved levels of demand and higher prices. In the coming quarters, we will work to meet the needs of our increasingly broad customer base in the construction and manufacturing sectors by diversifying our innovative product range and further enhancing our marketing and sales capabilities. Despite an increase in geopolitical tensions, the outlook for the second quarter is favourable and the efforts we have made to improve the performance of our business units will continue to provide opportunities for further growth.”

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high-quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through SENAAT, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.arkan.ae.