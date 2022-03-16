Dubai, UAE: Emirates SkyCargo has announced that it will be reactivating its cargo hub in Dubai South, Emirates SkyCentral DWC, for dedicated freighter aircraft operations from 26 March 2022.

The move will mark a return to dual hub cargo operations in Dubai for the air cargo carrier after a period of nearly two years. In April 2020, Emirates SkyCargo consolidated its freighter (main deck) and passenger (bellyhold) cargo operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in light of the suspension of passenger flights during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The consolidation was aimed at streamlining and expediting the transport of essential supplies and medical items across the world.

With the growth of Emirates’ passenger network and operations, as well as the progressive increase in cargo volumes, Emirates SkyCargo will once again structure its operations across two hubs in Dubai- with Emirates SkyCentral DXB handling cargo arriving or departing on passenger aircraft and Emirates SkyCentral DWC handling cargo on freighter aircraft.

Emirates SkyCentral DWC was inaugurated in 2015 and has a total cargo capacity of more than 1 million tonnes per annum. The state of the art terminal features extensive cool chain handling facilities as well as a dedication pharma handling zone certified for EU GDP standards. Dedicated aircraft parking stands in close proximity to the terminal allow for rapid and efficient transportation of cargo.

A fleet of dedicated trucks operating on a 24*7 basis will provide seamless connectivity for cargo between the two airports. For high priority cargo and urgently required commodities, Emirates SkyCargo will be able to connection time of under five hours from wheels down at DXB to wheels up at DWC and vice-versa.

Emirates SkyCargo is the air freight division of Emirates, offering cargo capacity to customers on its fleet of all widebody Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft over a global network of more than 140 destinations across six continents.