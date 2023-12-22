Dubai, UAE – Emirates Shipping Association in collaboration with International Chamber of Shipping and under the patronage of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, hosted the summit – Shaping the Future of Shipping- Towards a Net Zero World The events took place at the Address Fountain Views and Museum of the Future respectively, and hosted the global maritime leadership from government and private sector institutions to commend outstanding experiences in sustainability and discuss the business outlook of 2024. The events were instrumental in hosting the internationally renowned maritime community, discussing the future of sustainability in the maritime industry.

Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chairman of the ESA emphasized the importance of facilitating dialogue within the maritime community, with sustainability in the spotlight. “It is crucial for the maritime community to unite on world stages, to address the world’s biggest challenges, namely decarbonization. Together we can form partnerships, exchange best practices, and explore innovative solutions, to meet the IMO sustainability goals set and achieve net zero by 2050”.

Sustainability dialogues in the maritime sector

Globally, the maritime industry is taking bold steps towards sustainability through digitalization and emerging technologies. As these innovative solutions continue to offer opportunities for increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact, companies in the sector are empowered with actionable insights to make informed decisions that prioritize sustainability.

The UAE has played a crucial role in the expansion of the maritime sector and the improvement of global safety standards, by implementing specialized practices and introducing legislative actions. The country is committed to protecting the marine environment and has taken the initiative to declare a national climate neutrality strategy.

The country’s goal is to reduce emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To accomplish this, they are adopting a sustainable and evidence-based approach, involving government organizations, ship operators, ports, shipyards, and research centers, in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the UAE's 50-Year Charter.

Maritime leaders convening for Net Zero solutions.

Over 200 maritime and energy sector leaders convened with governments and private sector stakeholders for the Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit, the largest gathering of this kind. The summit held discussions to set a course for the industry to provide recommendations to both the COP28 Presidency and the IMO in partnership with the Emirates Shipping Association.

Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman, International Chamber of Shipping said, “This is the first time that shipping had a large presence before. The collective wisdom and expertise of our industry’s brightest minds will help us navigate the challenges of decarbonization, with innovation and determination. Together, we will create a sustainable future for the maritime sector and leave a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship”.

Collaboration to foster economic growth

The event highlighted the role of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) in launching the UAE Maritime Cluster to promote the country's maritime sector globally. The cluster brings together organizations and individuals in the sector to enhance the UAE's position as one of the top global maritime hubs and contributes to the Projects of the 50 initiatives. By uniting their capabilities, the cluster aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a key contributor in the maritime industry.

Anders Ostergaard, Secretary- General of ESA and Group CEO of Monjasa said, “The UAE is creating a thriving, ambitious and collaborative shipping industry, and we all witnessed the evolution of the country becoming a true global metropolis. We are prioritizing dialogue with the public and private sectors to continue to develop the industry and deliver on our ambitions.”

About Emirates Shipping Association:

Is a Civil society, committed to being the overarching body in bringing together different stakeholders within the maritime ecosystem together. As an NGO, registered under the federal decree with the Ministry of Community & Development, the association acts as a convening body between the regulators and private sector to being one voice to enable change in helping shape the maritime cluster in the UAE. To know more about the association, you can visit 7emirates.co and for membership queries, please reach out to: info@7emirates.co

The ESA launched its working committees to advance projects on: UAE Registry as a Flag state, Anchoring progress through Tax framework, Educational & development, Safety & Diversity and Decarbonization in the maritime industry for its members. Interested parties have opportunity to sign on to these on their website.