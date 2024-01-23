Service extends across all Emirates, backed by a robust fleet of 500 vehicles for enhanced accessibility

Dubai: Emirates Roads Assistance has launched its latest offering, a battery exhaustion support service, now available through its innovative "Emirates Roads Assistance" app.

The new service enriches the existing suite of assistance provided by the company across the UAE, utilizing a robust fleet of 500 vehicles.

The "Battery Exhaustion Support" service is designed for efficiency and speed, providing prompt and effective help to motorists encountering unexpected car battery issues. It pledges to provide 24/7 assistance for a wide range of vehicles, including trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ensuring comprehensive support for all road users.

The move comes in line with the company’s commitment to delivering smart, value-added services that cater to customer needs and enhance the safety of all road users.

Emirates Road Assistance, via its smart application, offers a variety of services to assist road users facing sudden issues or breakdowns on the road. These services feature tyre changes, removing broken-down vehicles from the roadway, and providing fuel to help drivers reach the nearest gas station.

Emirates Road Assistance is committed to delivering quick and efficient assistance to road usersm including securing the locations of damaged vehicles and managing traffic flow in the event of breakdowns or accidents. It also provides crucial support to motorists by moving or towing disabled vehicles off the road to reduce traffic congestion and minimize risks at the site of the event. This not only lessens the economic impact caused by car accidents and traffic jams but also significantly enhances traffic safety for the community.

