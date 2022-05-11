DUBAI, UAE: Emirates and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost tourist numbers across the airline’s global network. The new partnership is part of the airline’s commitment to promote tourism to the UAE by aligning activities with other tourism partners and capitalising on opportunities to encourage visitors to experience more than one destination in the UAE during their stay.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Arabian Travel Market by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer and H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, at DCT Abu Dhabi.

Under the MoU, Emirates and DCT Abu Dhabi will work closely to explore and implement promotional activities as well as bespoke packages for tour operators and the wider travel trade in key markets across the airline’s network to encourage visits to Abu Dhabi as part of their overall UAE holiday. The two partners will also collaborate on advertising and cross promotional marketing campaigns, familiarisation programmes for travel trade and media, as well as promotional competitions.

HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi said, "As we announce this strategic partnership with Emirates, we look forward to working together to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a must-visit destination. From thrills and adventures that can be found at our captivating experiences and theme parks such as Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi, to leading museums such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, there is something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to share our Abu Dhabi story with the world."

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer said: "We are delighted to be working closely with DCT Abu Dhabi to help boost visitation. We are well-positioned to support the development of tourism to Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE through our network of nearly 130 global destinations. We are committed to promoting our home base, the UAE, as a travel and tourism hub, with its rich array of attractions and line-up of experiences and events that showcase the best of what all seven emirates have to offer. Our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi will promote sustainable growth of inbound visitors and ensures they are able to experience the capital’s unique cultural landmarks, modern family attractions and beautiful natural landscapes."

Tourism is one of the key pillars of the UAE Economy. It also plays a large role in the diversification of the country’s economy. In 2021, the Emirates Tourism Council was formed to strengthen the UAE’s tourism portfolio, through collaboration across all local tourism authorities and departments in the emirates with the aim to enhance the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination. The UAE’s tourism sector is expected to contribute to 5.4% of the nation’s total GDP, or AED 116.1 billion (USD 31.6 billion) and is forecasted to support over 1 million jobs by 2027.

