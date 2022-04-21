Dubai: Emirates NBD delivered its highest quarterly profit since 2019. Profits jumped 18% to AED 2.7 billion as Q1-22 was a record quarter for retail lending, deposit growth and customer transactions. Credit quality across the Group’s footprint continues to improve with impairment down 20%. These results build on the economic recovery momentum from 2021. With its strong profitability and balance sheet it is extremely well positioned for expected rising interest rates and will continue to invest in its international and digital capabilities to support further growth. Emirates NBD is proud to have played a leading role in the DEWA IPO, delivering customers a fully digital platform from on-boarding and subscription through to payment.

Key Highlights – First Quarter 2022

Increase in operating performance as loan and deposit mix improved on continued record demand for retail financing, an efficient funding base and a substantially lower cost of risk

Total income up 3% y-o-y to AED 6.4 billion on improved loan mix and cheaper deposits with initial signs of higher rates starting to feed through to margins

Total assets: up 1% at AED 694 billion despite the Turkish Lira depreciation

157.4% Liquidity Coverage Ratio and 15.0% Common Equity Tier-1 ratio reflect the Group’s solid balance sheet, used to empower customers and create opportunities to prosper The Group is proactively meeting the changing needs of customers through digital innovation by offering best-in-class customer service and products while further expanding its international presence

IPO: leading role in the DEWA IPO, delivering customers a fully digital platform enabling a seamless, paperless journey from on-boarding and subscription through to payment

leading role in the DEWA IPO, delivering customers a fully digital platform enabling a seamless, paperless journey from on-boarding and subscription through to payment Advanced Analytics: four exciting ‘Use Cases’ well underway to identify untapped customer service and revenue streams by scrutinising 21 million daily customer data points

four exciting ‘Use Cases’ well underway to identify untapped customer service and revenue streams by scrutinising 21 million daily customer data points International: international revenue diversifies income, representing 37% of total revenue

international revenue diversifies income, representing 37% of total revenue ESG report: published in February detailing many exciting achievements

published in February detailing many exciting achievements Environmental: decreased our environmental impact

6% reduction in total Greenhouse Gas emissions

12% reduction in energy consumption with cost savings of AED 3.7 million

22% reduction in water consumption

40% of new cards are biodegradable

Supporting Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition to restore 100 million trees by 2025

Social responsibility:

Two thirds of branches now disability friendly

Women in senior management positions increased to 15% and we committed to grow this to 25% by 2027

Governance:

Welcomed three new Directors including first female Board member appointed by Shareholders

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director said:

“Emirates NBD’s profits jumped 18% y-o-y to AED 2.7 billion, reflecting the strengthening regional economy and the success of the Group’s diversified business model.

Emirates NBD is proud of its leading role in the DEWA IPO, delivering customers a fully digital platform from on-boarding and subscription through to payment

As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD has successfully affirmed its position as a regional leader in global banking innovation by demonstrating its vision for the future of banking to the world.

We published our Annual ESG Report, detailing many exciting ESG achievements in 2021 and further increased our target for women in senior management over the next five years.

In February, shareholders elected three new Directors to the Board, including Her Excellency Huda Syed Naim AlHashimi.”

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“Emirates NBD delivered strong results with income growth and lower provisions driving profitability 18% higher y-o-y.

We delivered loan growth in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting the more optimistic economic outlook.

We have increased margin guidance in light of rising interest rates.

International operations contributed 37% of total income in Q1-22 and DenizBank’s profitability was stable despite the depreciation in Turkish Lira.

These strong results, along with the positive outlook for margins, enable us to invest in our international network and digital capabilities, supporting our next stage of growth.”

Patrick Sullivan, Group Chief Financial Officer said:

“We have maintained good income growth momentum, kept a firm control of costs and seen a consistent decline in the cost of risk.

Net interest income grew by 4% y-o-y on an improved loan and deposit mix. CASA grew by a record AED 18 billion in the first quarter and the improved funding mix positions us very well for rising interest rates expected throughout 2022.

Non-funded income also grew, helped by an increase in transaction volumes and growth in customer foreign exchange and derivative business.

The expected increase in interest rates has enabled us to raise our NIM guidance and refine our Cost to Income ratio guidance.

The diversified balance sheet, solid capital base and strong operating profitability are core strengths of the Group.”