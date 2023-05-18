Bank was also shortlisted in three radio and audio categories for one-of-its-kind ‘UAE Space Anthem’

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, won the Grand Prix in ‘Glass: The Award for Change’ category at the prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards 2023. The award recognises contributions to culture-shifting creativity through impactful campaigns and activations designed to change the world by addressing key global issues such as gender equality.

Emirates NBD’s winning campaign, a unique Emirati Women’s Day celebration, paid tribute to the 250-year-old Al Azi tradition, hosting poetess Al Hanouf Mohammed at Expo 2020 Dubai. Al Hanouf enthralled audiences with a powerful performance, recited by a female for the first time ever, which lauded Emirati women’s inspiring achievements and perseverance enriched by the UAE’s heritage.

Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD said: “We are delighted to receive recognition for our efforts to drive positive impact through creative endeavours. As a leading local bank, Emirates NBD continuously seeks meaningful ways to engage with customers and the wider UAE community through resonant and thought-provoking messaging.”

Emirates NBD was also shortlisted in three radio and audio categories, namely ‘Use of Music and Sound Design’, Use of Radio and Audio as a Medium’ and ‘Local Brand’. In the shortlisted campaign, the bank marked the 51st UAE National Day with a unique tribute to the nation’s space programme through the creation of the ‘UAE Space Anthem’ – a recreation of the UAE’s national anthem, composed using sounds from outer space. Reflecting Emirates NBD’s commitment to UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030, the production utilised intergalactic sounds to recreate the country’s national anthem. The ‘UAE Space Anthem’, validated by the Dubai Astronomy Group, aimed to encourage young minds to explore astronomy and coincided with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM).

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 31st March 2023, total assets were AED 782 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 213 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 874 branches and 4,144 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and is an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com