Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has issued its sixth Annual ESG Report (formerly Sustainability Report) detailing the organisations’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance and achievements in 2021.

The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and aligned to the UAE Vision 2021 as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Key Highlights of Emirates NBD Group’s 2021 ESG report:

Responsible Finance and Investment

Commitment to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)

Structuring and managing the UAE’s first sustainable Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Masdar Green REIT, amounting to AED 949 million

Sustainable debt and loan capital market transactions, 24 such transactions amounting to AED 69 billion, led by Emirates NBD Capital (EmCap) in 2021

Introduced a Wealth Management Sustainable Investment Framework

Environmental

Reduction of water consumption by 22%

Reduction of energy consumption by 12% and achieved cost savings of AED 3.7 million in 2021

4 LEED GOLD certified branches in the UAE

First LEED GOLD certified bank branch in Saudi Arabia (Al Quds branch, Riyadh)

ISO 14001:2015 certified for our environmental management system

6 LEED certified engineers in Facility Management

Social

A diverse workforce of 9,825 full-time employees from 78 nationalities

41% of Emirates NBD Group employees are women, with the target of 25% of senior roles being filled by women by 2027

Improved flexibility for full-time employees through flexible working hours and increased parental leave

902 volunteer deployments with an award-winning corporate volunteering programme

Over AED 64 million in social contributions

Governance

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing management and safeguarding the interests of our stakeholders. A number of committees have been allocated special responsibility by the Board. Additionally, fraud management, anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies, data security, whistleblower, business continuity, and crisis management policies are in place to ensure good governance and accountability. The code of conduct establishes the expectations for professional behavior among all employees.

Commenting on the announcement, Shayne Nelson Group CEO, Emirates NBD said, “Emirates NBD is proud to present its sixth Annual ESG Report. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was an eventful and rewarding year for the Group as we navigated the changing global economic landscape.”

He added, “As we look forward, we recognise both the challenges as well as the opportunities in integrating ESG into our business. With our long history of being an innovator and staying ahead of the curve as the industry changes, I am optimistic that we will be able to harness this strength to address the many challenges that we face as a global community. With continued, ongoing progress in our ESG agenda, we remain confident that we will move towards achieving our sustainability aspirations.”

A full copy of the report is available on Emirates NBD’s website and you can view the Emirates NBD 2021 ESG Report highlights video here.

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As at 31st March 2022, total assets were AED 694 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 189 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 901 branches and 4,060 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

