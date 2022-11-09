Dubai’s status as one of the leading debt listing venues gains momentum with a total value of US$ 115.96 billion

Dubai: Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, today rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to celebrate the listing of a US$ 500 million bond. The listing of this issuance reinforces Emirates NBD’s position as the largest corporate bond issuer on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of US$ 5 billion. It also reinforces Dubai status as one of the largest listing venues in the Middle East for regional and international debt listings, with a total value of US$ 115.96 billion.

Priced at 5.625% coupon, the new 5 years benchmark bond is Emirates NBD’s first public senior US$ issuance since the rating upgrade by Moody’s to A2. The bond was 2.5 times oversubscribed with over one-hundred institutions placing orders. 40% of demand came from the Middle East, 30% from Europe and 30% from the Rest of the World.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, said: "The successful issuance and listing of Emirates NBD’s bond and the strong appetite from investors, in spite of a challenging global market environment, underscore Investors’ confidence in the Bank’s sound fundamentals and prospects. This healthy demand enabled Emirates NBD to price the issuance at 20 basis points below the initial price guidance. The new issuance also indicates the strong market confidence in the economy of Dubai and the UAE. We would like to thank Nasdaq Dubai for providing us with excellent links and visibility to regional and global investors.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “We are delighted to welcome the new listing from Emirates NBD, the largest corporate bond issuer on Nasdaq Dubai, as a growing number of leading issuers are actively leveraging our world-class ecosystem to achieve their fund-raising plans and strengthen links with investors. We are committed to continuously advancing this ecosystem to meet and exceed the evolving requirements of market participants and to support Dubai’s strategic objectives as a dynamic capital markets hub globally.”

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading Banking Group in the MENAT region. As at 31st March 2021, total assets were AED 695 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 187 Billion). The acquisition of DenizBank represents a significant milestone for Emirates NBD with the Group expanding its presence to 13 countries, servicing over 14 million customers. The Group is ranked among the top 20 in the Forbes’ list of the World’s Best Regarded Companies, securing a leading spot among global brands.

The Group has a significant retail banking franchise in the UAE and is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group announced the creation of E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs while Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials continued to be the fastest growing retail proposition in the UAE. Emirates NBD was named ‘UAE’s Best Bank’ in 2020 for a fifth consecutive year by Euromoney. In addition, Emirates NBD received the ‘Excellence in Leadership in the Middle East’ award, introduced in 2020 in light of the Covid-19 impact, as a recognition of its efforts in responding to the Covid-19 crisis. The Bank is ranked 87th in The Banker’s list of the World’s Top 1,000 Banks. Emirates NBD was named ‘Bank of the Year – UAE 2020’ for the sixth year and ‘Bank of the Year – Middle East 2020’ for the third time by The Banker. In addition, Emirates NBD has been assessed as the ‘Strongest Bank in the UAE’ and ‘Fifth Strongest Bank in the Middle East’ by The Asian Banker 500 Largest and Strongest Banks Rankings.

The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 907 branches and 4,032 ATMs / SDMs. The Group has a large social media following, being the only bank in the Middle East ranked among the top 20 in the ‘Power 100 Social Media Rankings’, compiled by The Financial Brand for 2019. Emirates NBD is a major player in the UAE corporate segment and has strong Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets & treasury and brokerage operations.

Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and community initiatives, in close alignment with the UAE government’s strategies, including financial literacy and advocacy for inclusion of People with Disabilities under its #TogetherLimitless platform. The Group is recognised for the pioneering efforts in employee volunteering and corporate social responsibility by IMPACT2030, the corporate volunteering arm of the United Nations. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.