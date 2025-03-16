Agreement will contribute to the transformation of financial services, travel and tourism in the Kingdom

Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has signed a partnership agreement with VFS Global — the world's largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist — to offer consumers across the Kingdom access to exclusive benefits.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Najmeddin, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NDB KSA, and Sumanth Kapoor, Business Head, KSA and Bahrain, VFS Global, in the presence of a selection of senior executives from both parties.

The agreement marks the latest step taken by Emirates NBD and VFS Global to empower the people and communities they serve with elevated customer journeys. Benefits will include a 25% discount on VASCO for transactions made using Emirates NBD cards at VFS Global locations. VFS Global employees will also be offered tailored payroll opportunities. As part of the agreement, Emirates NBD will also launch immersive branding spaces, easily accessible sales booths, and ATMs in VFS Global visa application centers.

Underlining Emirates NBD’s commitment to driving Saudi Arabia’s transformation into one of the world’s leading destinations — a state-of-the-art investment, tourism and financial services hub —a year round agreement will see the bank serve as VFS Global’s primary banking partner in the Kingdom.

In line with Vision 2030, the agreement will accelerate the digital transformation of financial and visa application services in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, advancing the growth and development of the Kingdom’s financial services, travel and tourism sectors, thereby, providing Saudi citizens, visitors and residents with greater, seamless access to quality offerings and experiences.

Naser Yousef, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates NBD KSA, said: “At Emirates NBD, we are committed to delivering customer-centric financial solutions that meet evolving needs. As travel becomes more accessible, our partnership with VFS Global aims to enhance banking, visa application, and travel experiences for Saudi nationals and residents, making their journeys more rewarding.”

Ghassan Najmeddin, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NDB KSA, said: “With more people in Saudi Arabia traveling abroad, we are committed to providing seamless integrated solutions. Our partnership with VFS Global enhances access to exclusive benefits, ensuring a superior experience for affluent customers.”

Sumanth Kapoor, Business Head, KSA and Bahrain, VFS Global, said: “As a global leader in outsourcing and technology services, VFS Global is deepening its presence in Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Emirates NBD allows us to innovate and enhance customer experiences while supporting Vision 2030 goals.”

-Ends-

About VFS global

VFS Global is a visa and passport administration outsourcing company for governments and diplomatic missions with a presence in over 140 countries. Known for their expertise in managing administrative process for governments and diplomatic missions, VFS global focuses on delivering exceptional customer experience in the visa application journey.