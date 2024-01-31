By arranging a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL), Sidara continues to align its business operations with its foundational commitment to elevating sustainability and to providing clients and communities with solutions that reduce carbon emissions and safeguard the planet.

Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has partnered with Sidara, a global collaborative of specialist architecture, engineering and consulting brands, to arrange a USD 50 million Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL). Aligning Sidara’s financial strategy with its sustainability objectives, this strategic move marks Sidara’s first SLL and positions the company as one of the first movers to enter the green finance market in the region.

The new loan structure ties financial incentives to Sidara’s sustainability performance, encouraging the company to adopt more responsible and more sustainable operational practices.

The proceeds of the loan will fund Sidara’s working capital requirements and will prominently include allocations dedicated to supporting Sidara’s transition towards net zero operations, in line with its global commitment to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Buildings Commitment as well as the UAE Pledge for Net Zero.

Pri McNair, Group Co-Head of Coverage at Emirates NBD, commented: "By supporting Sidara in transitioning their regional operations and service offerings towards greater environmental sustainability, Emirates NBD is once again showing that it is at the forefront of driving significant change, both in propelling clients’ growth towards more environmentally friendly financial practices, and also in shaping a more sustainable world. This initiative is another reflection of our dedication to fostering a future where financial success and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

She added: “This initiative marks a significant step in our journey to become the leading banking partner for sustainable development in the region. We will continue to serve our clients as a trusted transition partner, guiding them through their sustainability journeys, and play an active role in pushing for a sustainable and low carbon future.

Nader Aboushadi, Group Chief Treasurer at Sidara, added: “Advancing sustainability is at the core of Sidara’s mission, and we are glad to partner with Emirates NBD on this journey. Having released our first ESG-focused annual report, which sets a baseline or starting point, we have been able to agree KPI’s with our lenders and kick-off this journey. We look forward to continuing the journey with our lenders and continue to set the standard and be at the forefront of the market.”

Balsam Nehme, Sidara’s Sustainability Sector Lead, commented, “With the world and its systems under immense and growing pressure from human activity, it is essential for businesses like Sidara to lead the way in regenerative and responsible business practices that put people and planet first. As one of the signatories to the World Green Building Council Net Zero Carbon Commitment and the UAE’s Climate Responsible Companies Pledge, we are committing to use our first Sustainability-Linked Loan to drive forward sustainability initiatives that will lead to decarbonizing our own operations across the region and empower our teams to offer superior sustainability advisory to our clients, across sectors, in order to support the region’s ambitious Net Zero agenda.”

About Sidara

With a mission to advocate for people and planet, Sidara is a global collaborative of more than 20 specialist brands that are uniquely positioned to tackle the world’s biggest, most ambitious, and most critical challenges. With more than 19,000 employees delivering projects in 60 countries, Sidara includes notable brands — such as Dar Al-Handasah, Perkins&Will, T.Y.Lin, Currie & Brown, and Penspen — and has consistently ranked among the top 10 international design consultancies for over a decade.

Our visionaries, thinkers, and innovators from over 300 offices across 60 countries offer clients a broad range of highly specialized services—from architecture and design, engineering, and project management to digital strategy, sustainability consulting, and energy innovation—all under one umbrella. Our shared vision and commitment to enhancing livability, sustainability, and digital solutions aim to create innovative places where humanity and nature coexist, connecting people, empowering communities, and protecting the place we all call home.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Mahmoud Kassem

Director

Brunswick Group

e-mail: mkassem@brunswickgroup.com