Cairo : In a vibrant testament to its pioneering presence in the Middle East and North Africa, Emirates NBD - Egypt kicked off the year by securing two prestigious awards in January, strengthening its reputation as a leading bank in Global Markets and Treasury services. The bank was honored with ‘The Most Innovative Global Markets & Treasury Service Provider’ award by International Finance Magazine, and the ‘Leading Global Markets Banking Services’ award from Cosmopolitan The Daily Magazine. These achievements mark another milestone to the bank’s remarkable track record, thanks to its exceptional team that delivers innovative and cutting-edge solutions leveraging its expertise and deep understanding in the field.

These awards reflect Emirates NBD - Egypt’s leadership in offering the best innovative banking solutions to its clients, thanks to its qualified team that delivers the highest levels of banking efficiency and enhances the bank's overall performance. Furthermore, they highlight the continuous efforts of the Global Markets and Treasury team in managing liquidity with high efficiency, risk management solutions and increasing returns.

The accolades come as a strong demonstration of the bank’s excellence, innovation, and advanced strategy, as they are granted in accordance with specific criteria that carefully select the best bank among all financial institutions, based on an evaluation of the bank's performance efficiency level. Since entering the Egyptian market, Emirates NBD – Egypt has exhibited substantial growth integrating its solid capabilities, growing customer base and knowledge of the Egyptian market together with the regional strength.

Reflecting on this achievement, Amr El-Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD - Egypt, remarked, "We are surpassing new milestones by receiving 'The Most Innovative Global Markets & Treasury Service Provider’ and the ‘Leading Global Markets Banking Services' from two prestigious global financial institutions. These accolades are a testament to our impactful presence and successful endeavors in the Global Markets and Treasury sector, which significantly boosted net trading income by 70% in H1'23 over H2'22.

El-Shafei added: "The awards recognize our team's profound expertise and extensive knowledge that fuel constructive trading decisions, liquidity management and ignite innovative risk solutions. This enables the bank to navigate shifting economic landscapes which bolsters its stability and financial agility."

Mahmoud Bahaaeldin, Head of Global Markets and Treasury at Emirates NBD - Egypt stated: "Recognizing Emirates NBD - Egypt's with these prestigious awards highlights our exceptional performance in Treasury and Global Markets and affirms our dedication to offering advanced financial solutions and distinguished services to our clients. These awards showcase the exceptional efforts of our team in delivering the most advanced Global Markets and Treasury services, in addition to risk management solutions that help clients deal with market fluctuations, thereby reinforcing the bank's role in supporting the Egyptian economy, backed by its huge market experience and ambitious strategy."

Bahaaeldin confirms that the extensive expertise of the Global Markets and Treasury team, coupled with their dedication to serving the bank's clients efficiently, is the primary reason Emirates NBD - Egypt has been granted the awards, pinpointing the bank's commitment to delivering an exceptional banking experience in Global Markets and Treasury field, catering to the diverse needs of its clients.

Driven by a desire to maintain its leadership as an innovative and pioneering bank, Emirates NBD - Egypt continuously adopts modern and advanced models, entailing asset and liability management and consistently working to enhance profitability.

Ahmad Okasha, Head of Global Markets Sales at Emirates NBD - Egypt, added that the Global Markets Sales team conducts comprehensive market risk analyses to develop appropriate strategies and solutions aligned with client goals, whether managing foreign currency or interest rate risks. This approach has earned the ‘Most Innovative Global Markets & Treasury Service Provider’ award by International Finance Magazine, and the ‘Leading Global Markets Banking Services award from Cosmopolitan The Daily Magazine.

It’s worth noting that Emirates NBD - Egypt has a solid track record of outstanding performance over the years; having secured numerous awards and honors such as the " Fastest Growing Corporate Banking " and the " Best Digital Bank in Wellbeing" awards.

-Ends-