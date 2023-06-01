Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has successfully arranged an AED 750 million bilateral loan for the UAE based wholly owned subsidiary of Dar Global, the London-listed international real estate business.

The term loan facility has a tenure of four years and is priced at a competitive fixed margin over the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate (“EIBOR”). Dar Global envisages using the proceeds from the facility for future asset acquisitions, general corporate purposes and working capital requirements, as the group continues to build its international portfolio of luxury second home and leisure developments in desirable locations across Europe and the Middle East.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “This new facility provides us with additional capital to accelerate our growth in key markets as we look to capitalise on sustained demand for luxury properties from internationally mobile, high net worth investors.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to structure a facility that perfectly aligns with Dar Global's business ambitions. This milestone is a testament to our expertise in delivering comprehensive financial solutions and reinforces our commitment to be a trusted partner in rapidly evolving global markets.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 31st March 2023, total assets were AED 782 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 213 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 874 branches and 4,144 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and is an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Dar Global

Dar Global is the international real estate arm of Dar Al Arkan, a 28-year-old real estate development company operating across the entire industry’s value chain with innovation and technology at its core. Leveraging its extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Dar Global focuses on developing elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company is fast-growing its portfolio across the world with developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bosnia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain. Some prominent projects include Urban Oasis Tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci Tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. Dar Global also has offices in the UAE, China, the UK, and Spain to manage its global project portfolio and serve its international clientele. www.DarGlobal.co.uk

