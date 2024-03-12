Over 4000 Emirates NBD Exchanger volunteer deployments to support the UAE community during the Holy month

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region and a pioneer in private sector volunteering in the UAE, has enhanced its ‘Exchanger’ staff volunteering programme to bolster support for the UAE community this Ramadan. Through a host of charitable and community initiatives, the bank aims to positively impact over 600,000 individuals in the region this sacred month.

To mark the Holy Month of Ramadan, the bank will be partnering with the region’s most established charities and non-profit organisations including Emirates Red Crescent, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Ihsan Charity Association and SmartLife Foundation, distributing over 630,000 meals and food packets to those in need. They will be engaging in several activities including Iftar meal distribution, distributing Aman boxes to drivers and pedestrians at traffic intersections and packaging grocery food boxes, all supporting underprivileged families, migrant workers and the elderly.

Emirates NBD staff volunteers will extend their support to elderly residents in various Ministry of Community Development nursing homes and family households. Visiting nursing homes across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, volunteers will spend quality time with the elders, playing traditional board games, enjoying poetry reading sessions and sharing Iftar meals together.

During Ramadan, Exchanger volunteers will also support over 1000 underprivileged children and their families by purchasing new clothes for Eid.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Giving back to the community has been a core pillar and a top priority for Emirates NBD, since its inception. Through our philanthropic efforts and social impact initiatives, we demonstrate our commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities in which we live and operate. This Ramadan, we are proud to give back to the less fortunate members of community by collaborating with leading social development institutions to undertake community-focused activities supported by our Exchanger volunteer programme. Our efforts exemplify our dedication to fostering inclusivity and spreading the values of compassion and generosity during this Holy period.”

Emirates NBD has always been an active supporter of community and charitable initiatives, reflecting the bank’s commitment towards society. Launched in 2015, Emirates NBD’s award-winning Staff Volunteer Programme, Exchanger, is an integral part of the bank’s CSR commitment and supports the UAE government’s goal to increase community volunteering.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

asda’a bcw

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com