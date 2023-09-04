Emirates NBD and Mastercard sponsored free trips from Dubai to Lahore for ten of Careem’s top performing Captains

Travel expenses including flights and spending money were covered

Careem’s health and safety initiatives have supported delivery and ride-hailing Captains in the UAE throughout the summer

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT region, collaborated with Mastercard to fly ten Careem Captains in the UAE to visit their families in Lahore, Pakistan, in appreciation for their service to customers in Dubai.

All travel expenses including flights and spending money were covered by Emirates NBD for ten Captains, some of whom hadn’t visited their home country in two years, as they often prioritize sending their earnings home to their families. The initiative was launched in appreciation of their hard work and to reward Careem’s top performing ride-hailing and delivery Captains.

The Captains include Captain Shahzad, who has been driving with Careem for nine years and reunited with his family of five for the first time in almost two years. Captain Usama has been driving with Careem for two years and reunited with his family of six. Captain Azmat was excited to make his daughter’s birthday party, and Captain Babar returned just in time for a family member’s wedding.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder of Careem commented: “We’re grateful for the generosity of our partners, Emirates NBD and Mastercard, as they provide our Captains with a meaningful trip home to visit their families in Lahore. Our Captains are the heart and soul of Careem - and many of them use their earnings through Careem to support their families in other countries. We’re happy to see them reunite with their families this summer.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD,

said, “We are delighted to be a part of this thoughtful initiative that helps reunite Careem’s Captains with their families, as a token of appreciation for their hard work. As a leading local banking group in the region, Emirates NBD always strives to support community initiatives and make a difference to individuals, society and the nation as a whole.”

Careem’s Captain Support team invests in a range of programs and initiatives to make it easier for Captains to earn easily and flexibly through the Careem platform. Careem introduced wellness and safety initiatives to support UAE delivery Captains during the summer months, including providing them with summer kits, air conditioned rest stops, and dedicated “Captain Vans” for Captains to rest and hydrate. Careem also partnered with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) to provide Captains with free medical checkups, physician counseling, as well as preventative tips and management for rehydration and summer safety.

-Ends-

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. www.careem.com

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As of 31st March 2023, total assets were AED 782 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 213 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 874 branches and 4,144 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tony.luke@hkstrategies.com