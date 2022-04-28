Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the winners of the grand prizes for its Kunooz Savings Account for March 2022.

UAE nationals and join account holders Joory Hamad Faisal Khalil Ibrahim and Meryem Mohamed Kaddour Altalbi won the AED 1 million cash prize. Hamda Jaffar Hassam Alasmawi won the brand-new Tesla car. In addition, Fatma Mohammad Mohammad Rahma Mohammad AlMheiri and Maurice Jurii won AED 10,000 each.

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “On behalf of Emirates Islamic, we would like to congratulate the winners of April’s Kunooz Savings Account draw. As a leading UAE bank, we continue to champion financial literacy to pave the way to a well-informed ecosystem in the UAE. Through our efforts, we aim to educate and encourage UAE nationals and residents on adopting a healthy financial lifestyle. The Kunooz Savings Account rewards customers’ savings habits with grand prizes and an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.”

Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz Savings Account is the bank’s flagship account. In its current promotional campaign running till 30 April 2022, customers can win grand prizes worth AED 3 million and Tesla cars for every AED 5,000 maintained monthly in their account. Additionally, customers have a chance to win cash prizes worth AED 10,000 once every two weeks for every AED 1,000 maintained daily in their account. Both new and existing Kunooz Savings Account holders, including UAE nationals and expatriates, can avail of the promotion.

-Ends-

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’a-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 197 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The bank was named ‘Best Islamic Bank in Customer Experience, UAE, 2020’ at the World Finance Islamic Finance Awards 2021 and received the ‘Best Digital Innovation in Islamic Banking’ award at MEA Finance Banking Technology Summit & Awards, in recognition of its commitment to service excellence and digitisation. It was awarded 'Best Credit Card in the UAE' for its Skywards Black Credit Card and also received the 'Best Credit Card' award for its Emarati Visa Signature credit card at the 2021 International Finance Awards.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw, Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com