Dubai, UAE: In celebration of Eid Al Adha from 9 to 12 July and honouring its proud Emirati heritage, Emirates will serve traditional and much-loved Eid dishes across all cabins. Eid meals will be served on more than 60 routes departing Dubai; to the Gulf and Middle East region, Africa, UK and Europe, Far East, and India.

Economy Class customers will be delighted by a selection of Chicken Biryani or Lamb Gabuli for main course, followed by the iconic Aseeda Eid pudding or classic date cake for dessert. First and Business Class passengers will enjoy Hamour Machbous, Chicken Biryani, or Lamb Gabuli, followed by decadent Baklava cheese cake or a fragrant cardamom cake. A380 on-board lounges will also be serving a selection of special Emirati-style pastries. All customers travelling on the first and second day of Eid, will receive a complimentary sweet treat to take away.

Passengers travelling over the Eid period can choose from up to 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice, including over 1,500 movies from around the world with over 100 kids and family channels. The airline has also exclusively launched MBC’s Shahid-the leading Arabic streaming platform on-board. Shahid has 420 channels of audio and 170 channels of films and TV shows in the Arabic language, with full subtitles available, to enjoy over Eid.

Eid al-Adha translates as the ‘Holiday of the Sacrifice’ and is the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. It is just one of the many multicultural occasions celebrated on-board Emirates with cosmopolitan customers including Diwali, Christmas, Easter and Orthodox festivals.

Passengers planning to travel over the busy Eid period are reminded to arrive to the airport at least 3 hours before their flight departure, and take advantage of the many ways to streamline their journey including online and remote check-in options, self check-in kiosks at the airport and Smart gates.

-Ends-

Emirates Public Relations

pr@emirates.com