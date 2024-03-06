United Arab Emirates - Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a new version of its electronic system for partner relationship management, aiming to facilitate communication and collaboration between EHS and its partner. The new system elevates the level of services provided to partners in both the public and private sectors at various local, regional, and international levels, contributing to the development of the healthcare sector.

The launch of the system is part of EHS’ commitment to enhance the concept of strategic partnerships and expand the scope of partnerships through joint cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding with various entities and institutions at local, regional, and global levels. This initiative falls within the Innovation Ecosystem pillar of its 2023 - 2026 Innovation Strategy, where EHS seeks to enhance the healthcare service system and acquire and exchange experiences and expertise through strategic partnerships.

The release of the new version of the electronic system for managing partnerships comes amidst partnerships with over 130 entities, including approximately 37 countries and global institutions, and more than 95 local partnerships and collaborations. It also aligns with its future vision and strategic goals aimed at enhancing partner relations and facilitating partnership processes. Additionally, it is in line with its continuous efforts in digital transformation, improving its digital systems, and enhancing its capabilities by providing an integrated digital platform that enables its partners at various levels to easily and efficiently track, manage, and evaluate their partnerships.

H.E. Dr. Yousif AlSerkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), highlighted EHS’ engagement within a diverse ecosystem and its collaborative partnerships with numerous local and global entities. He emphasized that the introduction of the new system marks a pivotal advancement in fostering transparency and efficiency in partner relationship management. This upgraded version signifies a significant stride in enhancing organizational communication, managing projects and joint initiatives, as well as formalizing memoranda of understanding. It plays a vital role in realizing EHS's strategic goals and bolstering its endeavors in advancing the healthcare sector within the nation.

Fatema AlWali, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at EHS, highlighted that the new system integrates a plethora of features and functionalities designed to streamline partners' interactions with EHS. This system introduces a suite of innovative tools, encompassing registration, partnership application submission, electronic memorandum of understanding management, real-time project monitoring and updates, collaborative initiatives tracking, and partnership progress tracking. Additionally, it incorporates advanced communication features and notification delivery via an intuitive user interface, promoting seamless and secure information exchange.

The system serves as a key enabler for the EHS in enhancing integration with partners, elevating partner satisfaction levels, and boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of joint activities. It represents a significant step towards achieving digital transformation in healthcare services and enhancing the quality of healthcare provided.

