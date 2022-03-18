DUBAI, UAE: More than 700,000 passengers are expected to depart from DXB’s Emirates Terminal 3 over the course of the next two weekends, as travellers head off for their spring break holidays.



With the lifting of COVID-19 related travel restrictions in 16 countries, Emirates customers will be able to swiftly check-in without the need to present Covid-19 related medical documents, and in some countries passenger locator forms are also not required. These countries include the UK, Portugal, Italy, Jordan, Mauritius, Maldives, Austria, Bahrain, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Switzerland.



Travel restrictions remain in place for other destinations and Emirates customers should check that they have their documents in order ahead of their flights on www.emirates.com/travelrequirements, to ensure a smooth process at check-in.



Emirates also urges passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their flight departure, and ensure they have all the required documents as mandated by their destination.



In addition to departures from Dubai, close to 620,000 passengers will be arriving on Emirates flights during that same period, as many make their way for their spring break holidays in Dubai, and to experience Expo 2020 before it ends on 31st March.



Emirates check-in options:



Check in desks, self-service kiosks: Emirates’ customers may check in as early as 24 hours before their flight departure using the 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks available at Terminal 3, or at Emirates’ check-in desks. Passengers travelling to the US can check in 12 hours before departure at Emirates’ check-in desks. Customers using the self-service kiosk will receive their boarding passes on the spot, but must still complete their immigration formalities no later than 60 minutes before their flight departure.



Car Park check in facility: Located adjacent to the Terminal 3 car park area in Zone C, passengers can also use the car park check-in facility from 24 hours and up to six hours prior to departure. With zero parking charges for using the drop-off lane adjacent to this facility, customers who get dropped off at Terminal 3 Departures Car Park will have even easier and more convenient check-in options to make their airport journey smoother.



Online check in: Passengers also have the convenient option to check in online up to 48 hours and until 90 minutes before their flight departure, on the Emirates’ website or the mobile app, and download digital boarding passes on their mobile phones for select destinations.



To further expedite their airport experience, customers can utilise Emirates’ biometric path in Terminal 3 for a smoother and contactless journey from specific check-in desks, Emirates dedicated lounges and boarding gates. Without any document checks or queuing, passengers can use the biometric path for a fast and efficient process to complete their immigration formalities and board their flights.



Customers who check in less than 60 minutes before departure will not be accepted for travel.



Once checked in, passengers are advised to ensure they arrive to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. Emirates will not be able to accept passengers reporting late to the boarding gate for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule and to avoid the impact on operations.