The green carpet was rolled out on March 16th 2022 at EXPO Dubai, it witnessed the historic international conference of “Sustainable Urban Development” under the theme “The Future of Housing Innovations for Developing Affordable and Sustainable Communities". The event was organised by Emirates Environmental Group in partnership with the Global Urban Development and in association with the Embassy of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, supported by Emirates Green Building Council and Council Clean Energy Business. Knauf UAE and HOK UAE have joined as Silver Sponsors. Arabia CSR Network was the Sustainability Partner and the conference is a carbon neutral event courtesy of Farnek.

Throughout history, buildings have evolved to address human needs. A living example is the advent of skyscrapers a century ago, which exploited the new technology of steel framing to overcome the scarcity of land to build real estate properties. Today’s building industry appears to be entering another era of change, with a view toward minimising impact, albeit a different kind of impact: i.e. energy, carbon and environmental footprint of commercial and residential buildings.

Once again, change is being driven by a need to optimise the consumption and at the same time conserve resources which is clean air, water and energy as well as land. Undoubtedly transformative sustainable green technologies hold the key to address these challenges. In the conference; architects, engineers, designers, developers and academia discussed frameworks to minimize the operating costs and environmental impacts of buildings, while also increasing their functionality and appeal to occupants, enhancing the “go green” trends.

This discussion quantified the emerging trends in the first of its kind green conference at EXPO Dubai. The conference aimed to present and discuss the current characteristics of the building sector and its impact on energy, environmental quality, economic and social status, to depict the existing phenomena, problems, and opportunities, analyse future trends, synergies & challenges and critically investigate the potential pathways towards a partial or full de-carbonisation of the building sector.

The conference formally began with an opening video message from H.E Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Managing Director for the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and Member of the Higher Committee of Dubai Expo 2020. Her Excellency accentuated that “The conference has come at a correct time and place with a critical question that we have to answer which is How can we live in harmony with one another and the planet?

Sustainable living conditions are a priority as a nation to UAE. The fundamental human right of safe and affordable living conditions will be achieved if we build habitats that have sustainability and inclusivity ingrained at every level.”

Furthermore, H.E Maimunah Moh’d Sharif, Executive Director, United Nations Human Settlements Programmes (UN Habitat) graciously supported the conference through a video address to the audience wherein she shared that “Building and construction sector are responsible for 40% of GHG, they consume 12% of world fresh water and are responsible for 40% landfill waste.

Globally with the building stock expected to double by 2050, emissions and GHG are also set to increase. We need to drastically improve our buildings’ sustainability, the housing design and the way we consume resources. Environment sustainable housing must not be sacrificed for the affordable housing, because environment sustainable housing presents the opportunities to strengthen resilient structures against climate change. Investing in green sustainable technologies will contribute to a more efficient use of natural resources and also promote the concept of circular economy in cities”

Presenting the conference, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group Mrs. Habiba underlined that “Large-scale urbanisation is all but inevitable. Nations do not need to avoid expanding cities but should instead focus on making them sustainable. Experts estimate that 66% of the world population is expected to be living in cities by 2050. As the world becomes more integrated and populations from various parts of the world congregate in urban hotspots, the need for developing affordable and sustainable housing for the communities of the future becomes increasingly strident.”

Adding further she mentioned “Sustainable cities will not just be concrete and tarmac, but spaces that will help biodiversity thrive. In future, sustainable urban areas will emphasize the importance of maintaining wildlife within city limits. The cities of the future will go a step further, though, considering energy conservation in building design itself. Designs will allow for things like easier airflow and natural lighting so that these structures will use less energy in the first place”

Dr. Marc A. Weiss, Chairman and CEO of Global Urban Development (GUD) quoted "Global Urban Development is honoured to partner with the Emirates Environmental Group to organise this important conference promoting a vital conversation on how the public, the private sector and civil society can collaborate to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Paris Climate Agreement, and New Urban Agenda by promoting new housing technologies for developing affordable and sustainable communities."

H.E. Massimo Baggi, Switzerland Ambassador to the UAE and Bahrain stated that “The conference came at the right time and at the right place. Dubai Expo has been a place where historic discussion and decisions have been made to build a better world and shape a more sustainable future. The conference through remarkable sessions showcased ideas, solutions and technologies from across the world thus encouraging a transformational journey of progress in the field of constructions and building”

Sweden’s Commissioner General - Expo 2020 Dubai, H.E. Jan Thesleff mentioned that “The motto for our participation at Expo 2020 is “co-creation for innovation” and I firmly believes that an inclusive approach to urbanization is needed if we are to be sustainable, i.e. satisfy the needs of today without compromising the satisfaction of the needs of tomorrow. Cities are not storage spaces for a growing population, but living spaces for future generations.”

The 5 comprehensive sessions that the conference covered were the pillars that were enlightened by expert speaker panelists namely:

Integrating Technologies: Constructing Sustainable Housing Re-examining Policies: Inclusive Role of Leadership Accelerating Progress: Learning from Best Practices Empowering People: The Role of Financing Altering Urban Designs: Paths to Sustainable Communities

On the session of Integrating Technologies: Constructing Sustainable Housing, panelists anchored that architectural design when amalgamated with sustainable technologies can prove to enhance environment cohesion and cope up with climate change. They advocated that green building construction technologies can be a permanent fix to unsustainable practices. The technologies discussed were 3D printing with recycled concrete, recycled concrete blocks and biotechnology breakthroughs.

The session of Re-examining Policies: Inclusive Role of Leadership focused on evaluating good housing policies that are inclusive for entire societies and leave no one behind in the process. Panelists highlighted various urban policies that provide sustainable solutions for climate change. The discussion revolved around four main topics of (1) environmental quality, (2) socio-economic impacts, (3) management and governance, and (4) transportation and urban design.

Accelerating Progress: Learning from Best Practices session shared Best Practices that can contribute to the successful implementation of strategies to promote affordable housing and sustainable community development that helps fulfill the UN SDGs, Paris Climate Agreement, New Urban Agenda and Sendai Framework.

Session of Empowering People: The Role of Financing highlighted how investment in affordable housing, green buildings, and smart transportation can help make cities more inclusive and sustainable. It concluded the role of financial institutions as imperative in global urban development and creating sustainable inclusive cities and communities.

On the session of Altering Urban Designs: Paths to Sustainable Communities, panelists addressed the future of sustainable urbanism. Plenary speakers echoed the importance of applying sustainable principles that is integral for the design, planning, and management. The session concluded by addressing issues such as public health, climate change, clean air and water, accessible and renewable energy, which will require the upcoming generation to reimagine city designs and urban planning approach.

A congregation of renowned influencers, policy and practice leaders, and industry champions from Europe, Middle East, Africa, and beyond shared unique experiences and insights in the conference, focusing on economic, environmental and social challenges, solutions and opportunities. Concluding the successful execution of the conference, Dr. Marc Weiss, Chairman and CEO of the Global Urban Development welcomed registrations for the upcoming events of World Urban Forum convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in the Polish city of Katowice and Urban Thinkers Campus in New York.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG (, is a professional working group established in 199 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under programme of Sustainable Food System (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates