Dubai, UAE: Emirates’ customers travelling to and from select destinations in India on 17 and 18 March can enjoy festive treats that the airline will be offering on-board to mark Holi, the Indian festival of colours.



Customers on all classes travelling to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai will receive a specially packaged Gujiya sweet – a sweet deep-fried dumpling stuffed with a mixture of sweetened khoya and dried fruits. Premium customers travelling in First Class and Business Class on 18 March can also enjoy a refreshing, cold thandai drink prepared with a mixture of milk and nuts, seasoned with cardamom, saffron and rose petals.



As a global connector of people and places - Emirates celebrates traditions and festivities from around the world by creating memorable experiences for its customers in the air and on-ground. Passengers on-board will enjoy ultimate entertainment on ice – the award-winning inflight entertainment system – with more than 4,500 channels including popular movies from Bollywood and other regions in India.



Emirates currently operates flights to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services and recently took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, which have been extended to 31 May 2022, and with Covid-19 medical travel insurance. Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey.



For more information on travel requirements, visit emirates.com.