Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Aviation University has held its 5th annual Water Rocket Competition, in collaboration with Boeing. With the EAU Campus as the backdrop, close to 100 students across 12 UAE schools came together to construct a simple water rocket at the university’s special workshop.



The students, working in groups of four, were tasked to design and construct a rocket using simple materials, and creating the conditions for optimal aerodynamics that could achieve the greatest distance when launched at an angle of 45 degrees.



The students were allowed two hours to build the rockets, using materials like plastic bottles, foot pumps, clay blocks, electrical wiring tape, as well as grocery bags and plastic folder sheets. Teams could only power the rockets using water and air pressure propulsion, and were encouraged to design and experiment with creative nose cones and fins for their rockets.



The teams had two attempts to test the longest distance their creations could reach. After careful deliberation, judging panel from both EAU and Boeing selected Our Own High School as the winning school, with Al Maaref Private School as the first runner up and Delta English School as the second runner up.



Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University said: "We are delighted to once again bring in the best and brightest future engineers and challenge them with this competition for the fifth time. We had some extraordinary entries this year and we congratulate the participants on completing the Water Rocket Competition. We hope they are inspired to pursue further studies for an exciting and diverse career in engineering. We thank also Boeing for their support and for making this challenge a success once again."



Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), said: "Boeing people and products have powered giant leaps in human space exploration over the past five decades. It was therefore inspiring to see the creativity and imagination of these young engineers. We thank the Emirates Aviation University for this strong partnership, which raises the importance of STEM education, and congratulate the winning teams." Operating on the principle of Newton’s third law of motion, the water rocket concept aims to prepare all prospective aviation engineers who are looking to enrol in any of Emirates Aviation University’s (EAU) many Engineering and aviation related programmes.



About Emirates Aviation University



Emirates Aviation University (EAU), the education arm of the Emirates Group, is the Middle East’s leading university for aeronautical engineering, aviation management, logistics & supply management, aviation safety and aviation security studies.



The University is accredited by national and international awarding bodies and authorities and has been awarded an overall score of 5 Stars by QS Stars University Ratings for its outstanding performance and academic excellence across a wide range of categories. EAU has well established partnerships and collaborations with highly respected education and commercial aviation institutions around the world, putting students at the forefront of their chosen field.



Students can choose from training, undergraduate or postgraduate programmes combining the highest academic standards with the latest aviation industry developments and knowledge. While an experienced faculty, multi-national student body and our purpose-built campus in the heart of Dubai ensures a vibrant and effective learning environment. As the education arm of the Group, EAU offers its top performing undergraduate students a one-semester internship opportunity within the Emirates Group to enable them to gain first hand exposure of working in the real world and to integrate the theory knowledge with practical application.



About Boeing



As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.



Boeing’s relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region, first in Riyadh in 1982, then a dedicated Boeing Defense, Space and Security office in Abu Dhabi in 1999, a regional headquarters in Dubai in 2005, an office in Doha in 2010, and a new office in Kuwait City in 2021. In addition, Boeing has field service teams across the region and two distribution centers for airplane spare parts in Dubai.



