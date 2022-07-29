Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced further movements in its commercial team in the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and West Asia in line with the airline’s continuous expansion and accelerated operations.



The new rotations will position talented and dedicated UAE Nationals in some of Emirates’ key markets, to help drive the airline’s commercial initiatives. The newly appointed commercial leads will each bring their experiences and skills to lead the airline’s development in their respective markets, including growing the customer base, strengthening existing partnerships and identifying opportunities to forge ones.



Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "We’re proud to place UAE Nationals into leadership positions through our commercial outstation programme, representing Emirates and the UAE on the global aviation front. As a government directive and advocated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, we continue to prioritise Emiratis to fill internal vacancies, where they can optimise their capabilities and reach their full potential. We are committed to building a talent pool of well-accomplished UAE Nationals, and I’m confident that our newly-appointed managers will not only gain new experiences, but also use their knowledge and expertise to support our current and future strategies as we continue to expand our global operations. "



Effective 1 August, the following changes will take place in the Emirates commercial team:



Mohammad Lootah currently Manager Jordan will take on the role of Manager Israel

Mohammad Bin Hafiz currently Manager Zambia will take on the role of Manager Jordan

Omar Bushlaibi currently Manager Oman will take on the role of Manager Zambia

Fahad Al Hassawi currently Commercial Manager in India will take on the role of Manager Oman

Nasser Bahlooq currently Manager Zimbabwe Area will take on the role of Manager Hong Kong

Talal Al Gergawi currently District Manager – Dhahran & KSA Eastern will take on the role of Manager Zimbabwe

Saood Al Aqili currently Commercial Support Manager in Egypt will take on the role of District Manager – Dhahran & KSA Eastern

Mohamed Taher currently Commercial Support Manager in Nairobi will take on the role of Commercial Support Manager in Egypt.

Emirates is committed to the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy and continues to create opportunities for UAE Nationals to grow professionally and progress their careers so that they can play vital roles within the organisation. Through the airline’s commercial outstation programme, UAE Nationals are able to build their skills and expertise by broadening their exposure across its diverse global commercial operations roles.