Flights to popular European destinations from Emirates’ hub can be booked through Garuda



Codeshare agreement to bring seamless connectivity and other travel benefits to passengers flying on 16 routes between Indonesia, Middle East and Europe



Dubai, UAE: Emirates and Garuda Indonesia announce the launch of their codeshare partnership, with effect from today. The new partnership allows customers of the world’s largest international airline, based in Dubai, and Indonesia’s national carrier, to enjoy seamless connectivity on routes across the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe.



Under the new codeshare partnership forged, customers will be able to enjoy seamless connectivity on 16 routes, including popular European destinations, in addition to other travel benefits that will introduce additional levels of convenience.



Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by both airlines in November of last year, regulatory approvals have been secured to operate routes that are included under the codeshare partnership. Tickets can be booked immediately on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents, with codeshare flights open from 16 March. Tickets can also be secured via Garuda’s side through garuda-indonesia.com, the Fly Garuda app, contact center at +62 804 1 807 807 or + 6221 2351 9999, as well as travel agents.



Garuda Indonesia will place its code on routes operated by Emirates, between Jakarta and Dubai, in addition to onwards flights to Paris, London Heathrow, Manchester, Milan and Barcelona from Emirates’ hub.



Emirates will place its code on Garuda Indonesia operated flights on ten routes via two of its hubs, both Jakarta and Denpasar. Emirates passengers are able to travel to seven additional domestic points in Indonesia, beyond Jakarta and Bali, and enjoy the convenience of seamless booking, easy connections, one baggage policy and baggage-check through to the final destination. Domestic points which Emirates customers can travel to include Denpasar, Surabaya, Makassar, Balikpapan, Manado, Medan, Padang and Solo from Jakarta, while, from Denpasar, customers can fly to Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.



Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said: "We are delighted to establish a partnership with Garuda Indonesia to provide seamless connections to customers of both airlines. As the travel industry recovers, this is the perfect time to commence our partnership as travellers begin planning leisure and business trips once again and seek the convenience of seamless travel. The codeshare agreement will enable us to expand our reach and allow our customers to use our services and fly to additional domestic points in Indonesia."



We are also pleased to offer Garuda Indonesia’s customers access to popular destinations beyond Dubai that are visited by Indonesian travellers, along with other benefits. We look forward to developing the relationship further, and introducing more added-value benefits in the future that will be felt by customers of both airlines."



Irfan Setiaputra, President & CEO, Garuda Indonesia said: "Providing connectivity to more destinations with a seamless flight experience is our main focus in delivering added value to our customers. As one of our most strategic codeshare partners, we believe the partnership with Emirates would expand our customers’ access to popular destinations in Europe and add more convenience value to our shared services. The start of this partnership is in line with Garuda’s commitment to contribute to the national economic recovery and connect Indonesia to the world. With more countries easing travel restrictions and reopening borders, we look forward to serving both Emirates customers flying to Indonesia, and Garuda customers to travel to more destinations around the globe."



In addition to expanding the breadth of each airline’s networks with possible add-ons to Indonesian and regional points (subject to government approval), Emirates and Garuda Indonesia will also explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer programmes, to enable customers of both airlines to earn and redeem loyalty points for reward tickets, upgrades and other exclusive benefits.



Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 23 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 115 airlines and rail companies. Meanwhile, Garuda Indonesia currently has codeshare partnerships with more than 23 airline partners and 70 interline partners which offers Garuda Indonesia's passengers connectivity to hundreds of destinations worldwide.



About Emirates



Emirates is an award-winning international airline with a global footprint across six continents, connecting passengers and facilitating global trade to and through its modern hub, Dubai. The airline operates one of the most modern and efficient aircraft fleet comprised of spacious and comfortable Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. With a culturally diverse workforce from over 160 nationalities, Emirates caters to its global customer base by delivering exceptional services and world-class products. The airline also supports local communities worldwide and brings people together through its vast portfolio of international sports and cultural sponsorships. Since its inception, the airline has been recognised with hundreds of international awards for operational excellence, innovative services and industry leading products – making Emirates one of the world’s most recognized airline brands. More information can be found on www.emirates.com



About Garuda Indonesia



Garuda Indonesia is the nation’s flag carrier that links 50 worldwide destinations with 43 domestic destinations in the Indonesian archipelago, famous for its trove of diverse and exotic cultures. Garuda brings the best of Indonesian hospitality with its award-winning "Garuda Indonesia Experience" In adapting toward the New Normal, all Garuda Indonesia touchpoints observe strict health protocols to ensure the safety of its passengers. More information can be accessed through Instagram @garuda.indonesia, Facebook Garuda Indonesia, Twitter @IndonesiaGaruda and website www.garuda-indonesia.com