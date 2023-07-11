Dubai, UAE: Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) released its 2022 ESG Report today, detailing the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements, impact and continued priorities.

“Our organization has made tremendous progress over the last year, strengthening Emerson’s position as a global automation leader, accelerating our culture evolution and driving innovation,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s chief sustainability officer. “This report shares our achievements and details the pivotal role Emerson plays in the energy transition by helping customers across a variety of industries solve sustainability and decarbonization challenges. We remain committed to prioritizing actions that reduce emissions across our global operations, strengthen the communities we serve and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders.”

The report highlights notable sustainability goals and performance, including:

42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the 2018 baseline, surpassing its original 20% target six years ahead of schedule.

A-score from CDP

Score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

2022 “Best Employer for Diversity” by Forbes

Approximately 70% of revenue tied to sustainability enabling technologies*

To view Emerson’s 2022 ESG Report, please visit Emerson.com/ESG.

-Ends-

About Emerson

Emerson is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

For more information, please contact:

Rula Al Salah

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager,

Middle East & Africa, Emerson Automation Solutions

E. Rula.AlSalah@Emerson.com

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com